

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in March, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.59 - also matching forecasts and up from 1.58 in February.



The participation rate was 61.2 percent.



The number of employed persons in March was 66.20 million, an increase of 1.87 million or 2.9 percent on year.



