Vymo, a Sales AI company, to Expand Operations in APAC

Vymo, whose AI-enabled personal assistant is used by leading banks and insurers, is investing to expand its presence in APAC.

Vymo, a Sequoia-funded Enterprise SAAS company that uses AI and Process Automation to improve productivity and drive higher conversions among field teams, announced today that it would be expanding its presence in the Asia Pacific region on the back of engagements initiated with eminent. MNC Banks and Insurance companies in Singapore and Hong Kong, with a strong pipeline building across Asia Pacific.

Vymo's AI enabled personal assistant is used by some of the largest global financial institutions including AXA, Allianz, HDFC Bank, SBI, Liberty Mutual and others, where it has helped improve key metrics on conversion percentage, turn around time, and engagement by over 30% within two quarters.

Vymo has appointed Anurag Srivastava, former Head of Financial Services at Kofax, as Head of APAC reporting to the CEO, Yamini Bhat. Speaking further on the expansion, Yamini says, "We will follow this up with building regional capability of customer success, delivery and support teams in key strategic markets in Asia Pacific apart from relationships with cloud solution providers and services partners for local deployments."

Says Anurag on his joining, "There has been a sharp rise in Sales Automation adoption in APAC since organizations are increasingly seeing this complementary to their client interactions on self-service channels. Vymo's solution of being able to provide a holistic view of the sales activities to acquire a new customer or cross-sell to an existing one, has been able to affect their topline significantly. So, I'm really looking forward to the role."

Gartner's 2017 CEO Survey last year indicated that Asia Pacific CEOs expect productivity in their organizations to increase by 24 percent by the end of 2018, with revenue and profitability as the top two metrics of success. In line with this, Gartner also recognised Vymo as a Cool Vendor in a recent report, for 'its ability to improve efficiency metrics'.

Vymo Solutions (http://www.getvymo.com/) helps sales and service teams improve their productivity. Vymo automatically detects rep activities, such as calls, emails or meetings, and predicts 'next best actions' optimised for best outcomes. Vymo Solutions is funded by Sequoia Capital and has been recognised as a Cool Vendor by Gartner.

