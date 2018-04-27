

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan were down a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on month in March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.



That was shy of forecasts for a flat reading following the 0.5 percent increase in February.



On a yearly basis, retail sales gained 1.0 percent - also missing forecasts for 1.5 percent and down from 1.7 percent in the previous month.



Large retailer sales added 0.1 percent on year, missing expectations for 0.8 percent and down from 0.6 percent a month earlier.



