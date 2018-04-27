

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan was up 1.2 percent on month in March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.



That topped forecasts for an increase of 0.5 percent following the 2.0 percent gain in February.



On a yearly basis, industrial production jumped 2.2 percent - exceeding forecasts for 2.0 percent and up from 1.6 percent in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is picking up slowly.



