

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un began their historic meeting early Friday with a handshake at the heavily fortified border between the two countries.



Moon was the first to arrive at the border in the Joint Security Area of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone.



Kim arrived later, shortly after he appeared on the North Korean side of Panmunjom.



He crossed the border on foot, becoming the first North Korean leader to have stepped on South Korean soil since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. The inter-Korean summit, the third of its kind in history, is the first to be held in South Korea.



