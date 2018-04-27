

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sliding more than 50 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,075-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to solid earnings and economic numbers, plus a bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were higher and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, oil companies and insurance stocks.



For the day, the index retreated 42.94 points or 1.38 percent to finish at 3,075.03 after trading between 3,067.93 and 3,121.93. The Shenzhen Composite Index plunged 38.86 points or 2.15 percent to end at 1,770.40.



Among the actives, Bank of China shed 0.26 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.67 percent, China Construction Bank lost 0.80 percent, Bank of Communications eased 0.16 percent, China Life skidded 1.42 percent, Ping An plunged 3.63 percent, PetroChina dropped 1.18 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved sharply higher on Thursday as traders reacted positively to latest batch of earnings news.



The Dow added 238.51 points or 0.99 percent to 24,322.34, while the NASDAQ gained 114.94 points or 1.64 percent to 7,118.68 and the S&P added 27.54 points or 1.04 percent to 2,666.94.



The rally followed upbeat earnings news from several big-name companies, including Facebook (FB), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Visa (V).



Stocks were also helped by a pullback by treasury yields, with the yield on the ten-year moving lower after ending the previous session above 3 percent for the first time in four years.



In economic news, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level in nearly five decades in the week ended April 21. Also, the Commerce Department noted a bigger than expected increase in durable goods orders in March.



Crude oil futures were slightly higher Thursday despite an unexpected rise in U.S. inventories. June WTI oil settled at $68.19/bbl on Nymex, up 14 cents or 0.2 percent.



