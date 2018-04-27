

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) reported that its second-quarter fiscal year 2017/18 preliminary operating earnings before taxes rose to 107 million euros from the previous year's 100 million euros. The second-quarter of the previous year was influenced by a positive one-off extraordinary effect of 26 million euros.



The main reasons for the higher operating quarterly result compared to the prior-year period include significantly higher refining charges for copper scrap, considerably higher revenues from sulfuric acid sales, and an improved metal gain due to a slightly higher concentrate throughput with increased copper prices.



IFRS consolidated earnings before taxes for the second-quarter dropped to 63 million euros from 170 million euros last year.



The company increased its operating EBT forecast for the current fiscal year 2017/18. It expects a moderately higher operating EBT, or an increase of between 5.1 and 15.0 %. Previously, Aurubis had expected an operating EBT at the same level as reporting year 2016/17.



