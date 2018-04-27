

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending gains on Friday from the previous session following the overnight rally on Wall Street and on upbeat Japanese industrial output data in March.



Investors are also digesting a raft of Japanese economic data and looking ahead to the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision due later in the day. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at -0.10 percent.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 114.79 points or 0.51 percent to 22,434.40, off a high of 22,488.28 earlier.



In the tech space, Advantest is gaining more than 11 percent and Kyocera is rising 10 percent.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is down almost 2 percent, Canon is losing 1 percent and Sony is declining almost 1 percent. Panasonic is adding 0.3 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.5 percent, while Honda is declining almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.7 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is higher by 0.5 percent after crude oil prices edged higher overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Central Japan Railway, Fuji Electric and Kikkoman Corp. are rising more than 4 percent each.



On the flip side, Alps Electric is losing almost 8 percent, Mitsui Chemicals is down more than 5 percent and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. is lower by 5 percent.



The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that industrial output in Japan gained 1.2 percent on month in March. That topped forecasts for an increase of 0.5 percent following the 2.0 percent gain in February.



Retail sales in Japan were down a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on month in March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. That was shy of forecasts for a flat reading following the 0.5 percent increase in February.



The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in March, in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



Consumer prices in Tokyo were up 0.5 percent on year in April. That was well shy of forecasts for 0.8 percent and down from 1.0 percent in March.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday following the release of upbeat earnings news from several big-name companies such as Facebook, Advanced Micro Devices and Visa. Stocks also benefited from a pullback by treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year moving lower after ending the previous session above 3 percent for the first time in well over four years.



The Dow jumped 238.51 points or 1 percent to 24,322.34, the Nasdaq soared 114.94 points or 1.6 percent to 7,118.68 and the S&P 500 surged up 27.54 points or 1 percent to 2,666.94.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both climbed by 0.6 percent.



Crude oil futures were slightly higher Thursday despite an unexpected rise in U.S. inventories. June WTI oil settled at $68.19 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $0.14 or 0.2 percent.



