Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 27/04/2018 / 09:50 UTC+8 *Shineway's TCM Formula Granules have made their entrance into the People's Hospital of Hebei Province* [Shineway Newsflash - March 2018] 1. *Shineway's TCM Formula Granules have made their entrance into the People's Hospital of Hebei Province* Shineway's TCM Formula Granules have entered into the People's Hospital, a top 3 general hospital in Hebei province, beginning in March. A total of two units of TCM formula granule smart dispensing machines are installed in the hospital. Each smart dispensing machine is capable to fulfil one hundred prescriptions per day. To satisfy strong demand, two additional smart dispensing machines will soon be installed by Shineway. 2. *Huamoyan Granule are endorsed by the Tradition Chinese Medicine Clinical Application Guidebook * Recently, Shineway's Huamoyan Granule made its place into the "Traditional Chinese Medicine Clinical Application Guidebook - Rheumatology Volume" which was published by the country to standardize the application of Traditional Chinese Medicine ("TCM"). Huamoyan Granule is an exclusive product of Shineway. It is the first innovation drug approved by China Food and Drug Administration for specialized treatment of synovitis. Huamoyan Granule fills the gap where "Western medicine therapy requires operations, and no effective cure from TCM' in treating synovitis in China. The Guidebook shows doctors a new and effective way to treat osteoarthropathy using Huamoyan Granule, and also serves as a positive endorsement its academic promotion. 3. *Shineway's Technology Center once again passed re-evaluation by five ministries & Commissions* The National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) recently released the 2017-2018 re-valuation results approved by NDRC, Ministry of Science and Technology, Customs Head Office and State Taxation Administration, ranking Shineway's Technology Center among the top 5 in the pharmaceutical industry. A total of more than 1,300 technology centers of various enterprises, along with more than 100 pharmaceutical companies participated in this re-evaluation, and Shineway scored a top ranked position in its industry. For more information, please contact Mr. Randy Hung, Director of Investor Relations via email randyhung@shineway.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=RXWMTBKEDA [1] Document title: Shineway's TCM Formula Granules have made their entrance into the People's Hospital of Hebei Province 27/04/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=52e581918b13ed1c677d80aef336e7bc&application_id=680087&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

April 26, 2018 21:50 ET (01:50 GMT)