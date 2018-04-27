Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 27/04/2018 / 10:04 UTC+8 *Shineway's Q1 sales of pediatric medications show strong growth* [ Shineway Newsflash - March 2018 ] 1. *Shineway's Q1 sales of pediatric medications show strong growth* Shineway's pediatric medications, encompassing eight common types of children illnesses (including cold, cough, fever, diarrhea, anorexia, nutrition, et all) are one of our core curative focuses. Shineway produces a total of 16 pediatric medications including Pediatric Qingfei Huatan Granule, Pediatric Xiao'er Huatan Zhike Granule, Sechang Zhixie Powder, Pediatric Paracetamol, Amantadine Hydrochloride, Multi-formula Zinc Gluconate and Ibuprofen Oral Drink under our Shen Miao brand. Our "Shen Miao" brand pediatric medicines have long been favored by parents for many years because of their high quality, excellent therapeutic effect, and some have been named as "A Safe Drug for Citizen in the Country" for a number of years. In the first 3 months of 2018, sales of Shineway's best-selling pediatric medicine, Pediatric Qingfei Huatan Granule, had surged by 85% 2. *Sales of Qing Kai Ling Injection & Qing Kai Ling Soft Capsule, Shineway's anti-flu medications, jumped 112% & 121% in the first 3 months of 2018* Sales of Shineway's Qing Kai Ling Injection and Qing Kai Ling Soft Capsule increased 112% and 121% respectively in the first 3 months of 2018. Since the beginning of the year, the high rates of influenza in China has led to a sharp increase in the demand for Shineway's anti-flu related medications. After the flu peak-period, Qing Kai Ling Injection and Qing Kai Ling Soft Capsule were still in hot demand. For the month of March alone, they respectively recorded growth of 137% and 38%. Qing Kai Ling Soft Capsule is a prescription drug and also an OTC product. Recently, the Traditional Chinese Medicines ("TCM") Clinical Application Guidebook - Infectious Diseases Volume co-authored by the China Association of TCM, China Standardization Association Chinese Medicine Standardization Branch, TCM Research Center of the China Academy of Chinese Medical Science, recommended Qing Kai Ling Soft Capsule for treating 9 kinds of illnesses. It is expected that Qing Kai Ling Soft Capsule would be more widely used in clinical treatments. For more information, please contact Mr. Randy Hung, Director of Investor Relations via email randyhung@shineway.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=EWHLSKBXYY [1] Document title: Shineway's Q1 sales of pediatric medications show strong growth 27/04/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e552128fba86e43feab14d15fd4467a9&application_id=680089&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

