TOKYO, Apr 27, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Summary: March 2018
Domestic Production
- First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2018 (110.1% year-on-year)
Overseas Production
- Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November, 2017 (120.2% year-on-year)
Total Production
- Tenth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2017 (115.0% year-on-year)
Domestic Sales
- Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since January, 2018 (121.7% year-on-year)
Exports
- Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November, 2017 (128% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
Overseas Production
Asia
- 68,389 units; 120.7% year-on-year
Exports
Asia
- 1,155 units; 92.3% year-on-year
North America
- 9,185 units; 131.5% year-on-year
Europe
- 20,594 units; 189.6% year-on-year
Summary: Fiscal Year 2017
Domestic Production
- First year-on-year increase in two years since 2015 fiscal year (110.9% year-on-year)
Overseas Production
- First year-on-year increase in five years since 2012 fiscal year (124.2% year-on-year)
Total Production
- First year-on-year increase in three years since 2014 fiscal year (117.7% year-on-year)
Domestic Sales
- First year-on-year increase in four years since 2013 fiscal year (122.3% year-on-year)
Exports
- First year-on-year increase in two years since 2015 fiscal year (101.3% year-on-year)
Supplemental Information
Overseas Production
Asia
- 660,832 units; 124.0% year-on-year
Exports
Asia
- 12,373 units; 72.5% year-on-year
North America
- 113,790 units; 113.4% year-on-year
Europe
- 127,336 units; 103.0% year-on-year
About Mitsubishi Motors
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is the sixth largest automaker in Japan and the sixteenth largest in the world. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. From October 2016, Mitsubishi is one-third owned by Nissan, and a part of the Renault - Nissan - Mitsubishi Alliance. For more information, please visit www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html.
