TOKYO, Apr 27, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Summary: March 2018Domestic Production- First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2018 (110.1% year-on-year)Overseas Production- Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November, 2017 (120.2% year-on-year)Total Production- Tenth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2017 (115.0% year-on-year)Domestic Sales- Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since January, 2018 (121.7% year-on-year)Exports- Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November, 2017 (128% year-on-year )Supplemental InformationOverseas ProductionAsia- 68,389 units; 120.7% year-on-yearExportsAsia- 1,155 units; 92.3% year-on-yearNorth America- 9,185 units; 131.5% year-on-yearEurope- 20,594 units; 189.6% year-on-yearSummary: Fiscal Year 2017Domestic Production- First year-on-year increase in two years since 2015 fiscal year (110.9% year-on-year)Overseas Production- First year-on-year increase in five years since 2012 fiscal year (124.2% year-on-year)Total Production- First year-on-year increase in three years since 2014 fiscal year (117.7% year-on-year)Domestic Sales- First year-on-year increase in four years since 2013 fiscal year (122.3% year-on-year)Exports- First year-on-year increase in two years since 2015 fiscal year (101.3% year-on-year)Supplemental InformationOverseas ProductionAsia- 660,832 units; 124.0% year-on-yearExportsAsia- 12,373 units; 72.5% year-on-yearNorth America- 113,790 units; 113.4% year-on-yearEurope- 127,336 units; 103.0% year-on-year