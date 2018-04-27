

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has increased the annual Prime membership price to $119 from $99 in the U.S., Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said on the company's earnings call with analysts. The new price will take effect May 11. This would be the first time the price has been raised since March 2014.



Amazon has made Prime more valuable by adding more features and expanding the inventory available for two-day delivery to more than 100 million items, compared to 20 million items in 2014, Olsavsky said.



'There are many features we've added to Prime,' he said. 'It's much different than it was in 2014 and this is a reflection of that.'



