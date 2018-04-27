Compagnie Financière Tradition / CFT: Growth in Q1 2018 activity, adjusted revenue up 9.1% to CHF 250.9m . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Press Release
|Lausanne, 27 April 2018
Growth in Q1 2018 activity,
adjusted revenue up 9.1% to CHF 250.9m
Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew in the first quarter with reported consolidated revenue
of CHF 229.6m compared with CHF 213.4m in same period in 2017, up 7.8% in constant currencies.
At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 7.6%.
For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 250.9m, compared with
CHF 230.4m in 2017, an increase of 9.1% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from
interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 8.6% in constant currencies while the forex trading
business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented an increase of 24.4%.
1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")
|ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 29 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,225 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information, please visit www.tradition.com (http://www.tradition.com/).
|MEDIA CONTACTS
Patrick Combes, President
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA
+41 (0)21 343 52 22
actionnaire@tradition.ch (mailto:actionnaire@tradition.ch)
Rohan Sant
Voxia communication
+41 (0)22 591 22 63
rohan.sant@voxia.ch (mailto:jeremy.nieckowski@voxia.ch)
Compagnie Financière Tradition
Langallerie 11 Lausanne Switzerland
WKN: 870121;ISIN: CH0014345117;
Listed: Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart,
Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin,
Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;