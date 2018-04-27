

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELF.PK, MIELY.PK) reported Friday that its fiscal 2018 net income attributable to the company climbed 29 percent to 271.8 billion Japanese yen.



Net sales grew 5 percent from last year to 4.43 billion yen with increased sales in the Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Electronic Devices and Home Appliances segments. Operating income climbed 18 percent to 318.6 billion yen.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2019, the company expects attributable net income of 245 billion yen, down 5 percent from last year, operating income of 315 billion yen, down 4 percent, and net sales of 4.5 billion yen, up 1 percent.



