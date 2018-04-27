Regulatory News:

Pixium Vision (Paris:PIX) (FR0011950641 PIX), a company developing innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to lead more independent lives, today announced presentations by Stanford University team, its research partner, at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2018 world congress in Honolulu Hawaii 29th April 03rd May, a key annual event for research and innovation in ophthalmology.

Professor Daniel Palanker, Stanford University, Dept. of Ophthalmology and inventor of PRIMA said:"PRIMA has been successfully implanted in first patients under a clinical feasibility study for advanced dry-AMD at Fondation Rothschild in Paris, France. This major milestone results from close collaboration between Pixium Vision, our team at Stanford University and Paris Vision Institute. At ARVO 2018 we will present our research advances demonstrating spatial resolution of prosthetic vision matching the 50 micrometer pixel pitch, and further scalability of the photovoltaic implants based on 3-D electrodes, aiming to increase the resolution and improve the quality of the visual perception."

The presentations on PRIMA technology include:

Grating Acuity of Prosthetic Vision in Blind Rats Matches the Pixel Pitch of Photovoltaic Subretinal Arrays Below 50µm

Elton Ho et al.

Presentation Abstract Number: 3977 Paper Session Wed, May 02 9:15am 9:30am Ballrooms BC

Vertical walls surrounding pixels in subretinal space reduce stimulation threshold and improve contrast

Thomas Flores et al.

Presentation Abstract Number: 3975 Paper Session Wed, May 02 8:45am 9:00am Ballrooms BC

To view PRIMA related abstracts please click here: ARVO2018

Pixium Vision will soon start the PRIMA feasibility clinical study in the US to be conducted at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Professor José Sahel, Professor and Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology University of Pittsburgh Medical Center commented: "Elicitation of light perception from central macular zone with total vision loss using PRIMA offers exciting possibility for atrophic dry-AMD patients. There are currently no approved treatment options for this significant unmet medical need. We are pleased to conduct the first PRIMA clinical trial in the United States and look forward to evaluate this new potential treatment option for patients with central vision loss from atrophic dry-AMD."

About ARVO, the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (http://www.arvo.org/

ARVO is the largest and most respected eye and vision research organization in the world. Members include nearly 12,000 researchers from over 75 countries. About 45% of the attendees are from outside the U.S. Mission: ARVO advances research worldwide into understanding the visual system and preventing, treating and curing its disorders.

This year the conference ARVO 2018 takes place in Honolulu, Hawaii USA from 29th April 03rd May, 2018.

ABOUT PRIMA

PRIMA is a new generation miniaturized and totally wireless sub-retinal implant. The PRIMA implant is a micro photovoltaic chip of 2x2 millimeters and 30 microns thick, equipped with 378 electrodes. Implanted under the retina via a less invasive surgical procedure, it acts like a tiny solar panel that is powered by pulsed near infrared light through a miniaturized projector integrated in a pair of augmented reality-like glasses, along with a mini-camera, worn by the implanted subject. PRIMA is designed to compensate for severe vision loss from retinal dystrophies, initially atrophic dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (dry AMD), a significant unmet medical need with currently no curative therapeutic solution, and at later stage also Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP).

ABOUT PIXIUM VISION

Pixium Vision's mission is to create a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain partial visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention as well as a rehabilitation period. Following the CE mark for its first bionic retinal implant systems, IRISII, Pixium Vision is now conducting a clinical study1 in Human with PRIMA, its new generation sub-retinal miniaturized photovoltaic wireless implant system, for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners spanning across the prestigious Vision research institutions including the Institut de la Vision in Paris, the Stanford University in California, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, and Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as "Entreprise Innovante" par Bpifrance.

For more information, please visit: www.pixium-vision.com;

And follow us on: Twitter: @PixiumVision; Facebook: www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision

Pixium Vision is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C). Pixium Vision shares are eligible for the French tax incentivized PEA-PME and FCPI investment vehicles.

Pixium Vision is included in the Euronext CAC All Shares index

Euronext ticker: PIX ISIN: FR0011950641 Reuters: PIX.PA Bloomberg: PIX:FP

Disclaimer:

This press release may expressly or implicitly contain forward-looking statements relating to Pixium Vision and its activity. Such statements are related to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could lead actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements to differ materially from Vision Pixium results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

Pixium Vision provides this press release as of the aforementioned date and does not commit to update forward looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For a description of risks and uncertainties which could lead to discrepancies between actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements and those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to Chapter 4 "Risk Factors" of the company's Registration Document filed with the AMF under number R18-185 on March 26, 2018 which can be found on the websites of the AMF AMF (www.amf-france.org) and of Pixium Vision (www.pixium-vision.com

IRIS is a trademark of Pixium-Vision SA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006519/en/

Contacts:

Pixium Vision

Didier Laurens, CFO

investors@pixium-vision.com

+33 1 76 21 47 68

or

Newcap Media

Annie-Florence Loyer - afloyer@newcap.fr

+33 1 44 71 00 12 +33 6 88 20 35 59

Léa Jacquin ljacquin@newcap.fr

+33 1 44 71 94 94