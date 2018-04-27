Sales of products and services: +47%

Solid sales momentum on the LSR segment: +52%

Presentation of the new FiberVision S platform, intended for the LSR segment, at the AACR Annual Meeting 2018

Genomic Vision(Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 GV), a company specializing in the development of in-vitro diagnostic tests (IVD) for the early detection of cancers and genetic diseases and applications for life sciences research (LSR), today announced its revenue and cash position1 at March 31, 2018.

1st quarter 2018 revenue

In thousands Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Revenue from R&D collaboration with Quest Diagnostics 75 75 Sales of products 172 117 of which: life sciences research (LSR) 128 84 of which: in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) 44 33 Total revenue from sales 247 192 Other revenue 380 345 Total revenue from activity 627 537

Sales of products and services rose by 47% to €172 thousand in the first quarter of 2018, reflecting good sales traction among existing clients. Due to the seasonal effect observed at the start of each year, Genomic Vision did not sell any platforms over the period, although it did enter into a number of commercial discussions that should result in the sale and installation of platforms during the year.

By market, the sales analysis is as follow:

on the LSR segment: +52% to €128 thousand thanks to sales of instruments and consumables, and the services offer;

on the IVD segment: +33% to €44 thousand, essentially consisting of recurring sales within the installed client base.

Total revenue totaled €247 thousand (+29%) in the first quarter of 2018, and includes €75 thousand in revenue from the R&D collaboration with Quest Diagnostics corresponding to the distribution throughout the year of license payments.

Total revenue from activity was €627 thousand in the first quarter of 2018, once other revenue of €380 thousand corresponding to tax credits (research tax credit, innovation tax credit, competitiveness and employment tax credit) and R&D subsidies are taken into account, +17% on the same quarter of 2017.

Financial structure at March 31, 2018

At March 31, 2018, Genomic Vision had cash and cash equivalents of €1.3 million, compared with €2.0 million at December 31, 2017, and incorporates €1.0 million from the drawdown of the seventh tranche of convertible notes with warrants and the pre-financing of 2017 research tax credit for a second tranche of €0.5 million. Cash burn over the period was €2.2 million.

Given the €5.5 million in additional financing available at March 31, 2018 in the form of convertible notes with warrants, the measures implemented to reduce operating costs and the expected development of its sales, Genomic Vision has the necessary resources to continue its development across its targeted markets until the first quarter of 2019. The Company is looking at various options to prepare the financing of the next stages of its development.

FiberVision S: new platform intended for the research market

Genomic Vision exclusively presented its new automated scanner dedicated to applications for research laboratories, FiberVision S, at the AACR (American Association for Cancer Research) Annual Meeting that was held from April 14 to 18, 2018 in Chicago (Illinois, USA). This platform has been designed to be more compact and, especially, more open in order to provide users with exceptional flexibility and versatility to meet the requirements of their different research applications. This new platform triggered great interest from researchers, as it incorporates new features such as the calibration of the wavelength spectrum, particularly suited to genome studies, notably in oncology.

Meanwhile, the FiberVision platform, with its loading capacity and high throughput, remains the benchmark platform for the diagnostics market, both for clinical centers and for central laboratories.

Frédéric Tarbouriech, CFO of Genomic Vision, said: "Despite the seasonal effect on platform sales, which was widely anticipated and regularly affects our start of the year, we recorded a dynamic first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017 thanks to the gradual ramping up of our recurring revenue. The latter illustrates an increasing demand for our consumables and services in molecular combing, both in IVD and LSR. Moreover, we have continued to implement a strict expense management policy enabling us to pursue our development on these two strategic segments in a targeted manner, while looking at various options to strengthen our financial structure. We are delighted about the upcoming launch of FiberVision S, our new platform adapted to the research market, which should enable us to intensify platform sales over the second half of 2018. Furthermore, the recent presentation of molecular combing at the NIST-FDA2 Genome Editing Workshop in the United States to an audience of key scientific and industrial players should considerably increase our visibility and lead to an acceleration in our sales development on this emerging market, notably in the context of a growing need for efficient control tools

Upcoming financial publications*

Shareholders' Meeting: Tuesday June 19, 2018

H1 2018 results: Wednesday July 25, 2018

Q3 2018 revenue: Wednesday October 24, 2018

* Press releases are published before the Euronext market opens.

1 Unaudited data

2 NIST: National Institute of Standards and Technology; FDA: Food and Drug Administration, the US health authority

