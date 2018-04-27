

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British consumer confidence weakened in April, after improving in the previous month, survey data from GfK showed Friday.



The consumer sentiment index dropped to -9 in April from -7 in March. Meanwhile, the index was forecast to remain stable at -7.



In April, consumers were more pessimistic about their personal finances over the next twelve months and their outlook for the economy remained gloomy.



Meanwhile, the sub-index measuring outlook for wage growth and employment improved in April.



