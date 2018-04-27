Basilea Pharmaceutica AG / Basilea announces appointment of Chief Technology Officer and appointment of Head of Global Quality Management . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dr. Gerrit Hauck appointed as Chief Technology Officer, succeeding Dr. Günter Ditzinger who will take on new responsibilities at Basilea

Dr. Anne Stehlin succeeding Dr. Josef Künzle as Head of Global Quality Management upon his retirement

Basel, Switzerland, April 27, 2018 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) reported today that as of May 1, 2018, Dr. Gerrit Hauck is appointed as Chief Technology Officer and member of the Management Committee. He will succeed Dr. Günter Ditzinger who will take on new responsibilities at Basilea.

Dr. Hauck joins Basilea from Sanofi, where he was Cluster Head Synthetic Molecules. In this role he was overseeing most of the company's technical development programs for synthetic molecules from pre-clinical candidates to launch. At the same time he was a member of Sanofi's Research Stage Gate Committee, which is responsible for the transition of candidate molecules from research into development. He also brings significant experience in implementing strategic projects with contract manufacturing organizations. Dr. Hauck graduated as a pharmacist from the University of Heidelberg, Germany and holds a PhD from Saarland University, Germany.

In addition, Basilea reported that Dr. Josef Künzle, Head of Global Quality Management and a member of the Extended Management Committee, will retire effective October 31, 2018. He will be succeeded by Dr. Anne Stehlin, who joins Basilea from Novartis Pharma AG where she served as Global Head of Product Quality Lifecycle Management. In this role, she was responsible for the management of the product quality stewardship of all Novartis biologics and biosimilars throughout the product lifecycle. Prior to this, she had several positions with increasing responsibilities within the Novartis technical operations organization, such as Site Quality Head and Production Head. Dr. Stehlin holds a doctorate in Pharmaceutical Sciences (PharmD) from the University of Strasbourg, France. She will initially serve as Basilea's Deputy Head of Global Quality Management until October 31, 2018.

Chief Executive Officer David Veitch commented: "We are very pleased that Dr. Hauck will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer at Basilea. He has over 24 years of experience in various technical operations and management functions at Sanofi and its predecessor companies, which involved formulation development, plant management and global CMC leadership. He has demonstrated his ability to manage contract manufacturing organizations and to successfully develop alliances and collaborations with external partners."

David Veitch added: "Dr. Ditzinger joined Basilea in 2002 as CMC Project Leader and Pharmaceutical Development Manager and has since then successfully assumed broader responsibilities. We take the opportunity to thank Günter for his commitment and his valuable contribution to Basilea's progress during the past years and we look forward to him continuing to contribute to Basilea's future success in his new role."

David Veitch further commented: "Dr. Künzle joined Basilea in 2007 and assumed roles of increasing responsibility becoming Head of Global Quality Management in 2013. He successfully established and lead our Quality Unit. We thank Josef for his commitment and his valuable contribution to Basilea's progress during the past years. We are very pleased that Dr. Anne Stehlin, with her extensive functional leadership experience, will assume the role of Head of Global Quality Management following Dr. Josef Künzle's retirement. We welcome Gerrit and Anne to Basilea and wish them lots of success in their new roles."

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com (http://www.basilea.com).

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+41 61 606 1102

media_relations@basilea.com (mailto:media_relations@basilea.com)

investor_relations@basilea.com (mailto:investor_relations@basilea.com)

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com (http://www.basilea.com).





Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/134390/R/2188161/846403.pdf)

