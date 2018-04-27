

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defense major Airbus Group SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter consolidated net income declined 31 percent to 283 million euros from last year's 409 million euros. Earnings per share of 0.37 euro, down 30 percent from last year.



Consolidated EBIT was 199 million euros, a decline of 65 percent from 575 million euros a year ago. The results included adjustments totaling a net positive 185 million euros.



Consolidated revenues totaled 10.1 billion euros, down 12 percent from 11.44 billion euros a year ago. The results mainly reflected lower commercial aircraft and helicopter deliveries.



Airbus deliveries totaled 121 commercial aircraft, down from 136 aircraft last year.



For fiscal 2018, Airbus still expects an increase in EBIT adjusted of approximately 20 percent. The company expects to report EBIT Adjusted of approximately 5.2 billion euros prepared under IFRS 15 in 2018.



The company continues to expect to deliver around 800 commercial aircraft, which depends on engine manufacturers meeting commitments.



As the basis for its 2018 guidance, the Company expects the world economy and air traffic to grow in line with prevailing independent forecasts, which assume no major disruptions.



