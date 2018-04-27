Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2018) - Greenbriar Capital's (TSXV: GRB) $1.9 Billion - one hundred megawatt (100 MW) Montalva solar contract again moves closer to commercial reality with the US Financial Management and Oversight Board designating our project a Critical Project.

The US Congress established the Financial Oversight and Management Board ("FOMB") to recommend and expedite critical energy and infrastructure projects and on April 25, 2018 the FOMB informed the Company our Montalva Solar Farm has been approved to proceed to the next stage of the process. The project will now be shared with all the appropriate government agencies for review.

