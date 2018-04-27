

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs Petrolub AG (FUPEF.PK), a lubricant producer, reported that its earnings after tax for the first quarter rose by 1.5% to 67 million euros from 66 million euros last year due to a decrease in the tax rate. Earnings per ordinary increased to 0.48 euros from 0.47 euros in the previous year.



However, EBIT declined 2% to 92 million euros from 94 million euros in the previous year due to currency effects.



Quarterly sales revenues grew 4% to 643 million euros from 618 million euros last year.



The company noted that its sales revenues and earnings were significantly negatively impacted by the exchange rate development in the first quarter.



The Group's organic growth amounted to 10%, mainly driven by volume. As a result of the strong euro, there was a negative currency effect of 6% regarding translation into the Group currency.



Looking ahead, Fuchs Petrolub affirmed its outlook for full year 2018. The company anticipates growth in sales revenues of between 3% and 6%, and an increase in EBIT of between 2% and 4%. The Group expects the negative currency effect to weaken over the course of the year.



