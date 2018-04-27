Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-04-27 / 07:00 *Press Release* *HAMBORNER REIT AG: Changes in the Supervisory Board* *- Dr. Eckart John von Freyend appointed Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board* *- Bärbel Schomberg elected as new Chair of the Supervisory Board* *- Dr. Andreas Mattner new Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board* *- Annual General Meeting elects Rolf Glessing to the Supervisory Board * *Duisburg, 27 April 2018* - At the end of yesterday's Annual General Meeting of HAMBORNER REIT AG, the former Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Eckart John von Freyend, stepped down from the Supervisory Board at his own request for reasons of age. In recognition of his service to HAMBORNER REIT AG, the Supervisory Board appointed Dr. John von Freyend as Honorary Chairman. He is succeeded as Chair of the Supervisory Board by the former Deputy Chair, Bärbel Schomberg, who was elected at the meeting of the Supervisory Board that followed the Annual General Meeting. Dr. Andreas Mattner is the new Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The Annual General Meeting of HAMBORNER REIT AG also elected Rolf Glessing as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Glessing will take over the position vacated as a result of the retirement of Dr. John von Freyend. As a former auditor, Mr. Glessing is now member of the Audit Committee. *About HAMBORNER REIT AG* HAMBORNER REIT AG is a stock exchange-listed public limited company that exclusively operates in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yielding commercial properties. The company has sustainable rental incomes, with a nationally-dispersed substantial property portfolio as its foundation. Attractive retail trade spaces in key town centre sites of German cities and intermediate centres form the focal point of the portfolio. In addition, the property portfolio includes highly-frequented specialist stores and profitable office buildings, as well as spaces for medical practices. HAMBORNER REIT AG stands out due to its many years of experience in the property and capital market, its lean and transparent corporate structure as well as its special proximity to the tenants. Since February 18, 2010 HAMBORNER has been a registered Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and benefits at company level from exemption from corporation and trade tax. *Investor Relations/Public Relations* Christoph Heitmann Tel.: +49 203 54405-32 Fax: +49 203 54405-49 E-mail: c.heitmann@hamborner.de Web: www.hamborner.de End of Media Release Issuer: HAMBORNER REIT AG Key word(s): Real estate 2018-04-27 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG Goethestraße 45 47166 Duisburg Germany Phone: 0203/54405-0 Fax: 0203/54405-49 E-mail: info@hamborner.de Internet: www.hamborner.de ISIN: DE0006013006 WKN: 601300 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, SIX End of News DGAP Media 678929 2018-04-27

