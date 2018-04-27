

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (DSKYF.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the company for fiscal 2017 grew 12.7 percent to 60.28 billion yen from 53.47 billion yen last year. Earnings per basic share rose to 91.31 yen from 79.63 yen in the prior year.



The increase in profit was mainly from the impact of a decrease in income taxes resulting from the reduction of tax rates in the U.S.



However, operating profit for the year decreased 14.2 percent year on year to 76.28 billion yen.



Group revenue for the year rose 0.5 percent to 960.20 billion yen from 955.12 billion yen last year.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Daiichi Sankyo projects revenues of 910.00 billion yen, operating profit of 78 billion yen, and profit attributable to owners of 55 billion yen.



