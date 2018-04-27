

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - BBVA Group (BBVA) posted a net attributable profit of 1.34 billion euros in the first-quarter of 2018, up 11.8 percent from the same period of 2017, while it was up 22.3 percent in constant terms and the highest quarterly result in the past three years.



During the first-quarter 2018, BBVA Group's net attributable profit grew across all regions year-on-year. A solid performance of recurring revenues, moderation in operating expenses and the drop in impairment losses on financial assets and provisions were the main drivers supporting this growth.



Net interest income was 4.29 billion euros, down 0.8 percent year-over-year, while it was up 9.3 percent at constant exchange rates. Fees and commissions rose 1.1 percent from last year, while it was up 9.8 percent stripping out the currency effect. The sum of both headings - known as recurring revenues - stood at 5.52 billion euros, down 0.4 percent or up 9.4 percent in constant terms.



