

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF) reported earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled Euro1.05 billion, or Euro0.81 per share. This compares with Euro5.73 billion, or Euro4.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.8% to Euro7.89 billion from Euro8.65 billion last year.



Sanofi earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): Euro1.05 Bln. vs. Euro5.73 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): Euro0.81 vs. Euro4.51 last year. -Revenue (Q1): Euro7.89 Bln vs. Euro8.65 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX