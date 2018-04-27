The 1.2 GW factory will employ 500 workers. The new facility is expected to First Solar's total capacity to 7.6 GW by the end of 2020.First Solar dropped a bombshell just before its quarterly results call today, reporting that it will build a new thin film solar factory in Ohio. The factory and its 500 workers will have the capacity to produce 1.2 GW of the company's large-format Series 6 modules when fully ramped, which is expected by the end of 2020. This will make it the largest solar factory by capacity in the Western Hemisphere - larger even than the fully ramped capacity of the Tesla/Panasonic ...

