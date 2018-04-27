Thinking of studying abroad? Why Suzhou, China is the place to be

SUZHOU, China, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in Suzhou, China, is gearing up for a recruitment visit to London.

"There can be challenges living in a different culture, but facing them makes you a stronger person," said Shaun Gibson, from Cheshire, who is studying Chinese in Suzhou and fast becoming a YouTube sensation with his Chinese pop song covers.

"Since coming here, I've never looked back," he said. "I visited cities all over China and chose to live in Suzhou because it's clean, peaceful, and nothing like what people typically think of Chinese cities."

Renowned for its classical gardens and rich history as the Silk Road's silk production center, Suzhou is just a 30-minute train ride from cosmopolitan global financial center Shanghai.

Shaun is one of over 700 international students enrolled at Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, located in Suzhou Industrial Park, a modern development in East Suzhou.

With links to several Fortune 500 companies, XJTLU enables students to learn the Chinese language while earning an internationally-recognised degree, taught in English.

"It's a beautiful, modern city, and I'm learning Chinese which will be really helpful for my future," said French undergraduate student Lea Fischbach, who is studying biological sciences at XJTLU.

"There's cutting-edge research going on in our department," she continued, "and the professors are very friendly, involving you in what they're doing."

Outside of the classroom, students find opportunities to both explore local culture and prepare for their future.

Filip Krzyzanowsk is a Polish international student at XJTLU, a globe-trotter-cum-video-blogger who's thrilled to call Suzhou home: "Suzhou is an amazing choice," said Filip. "If you love adventure and stepping out of your comfort zone, I couldn't recommend anywhere else more.

"We're all aware of how important China is becoming, and being able to add a year in China to my computer science degree will give me really strong job prospects," he added.

The XJTLU student recruitment team will be visiting France and UK from April 30 - May 4 and will be available to discuss study options at XJTLU. To book, please email XJTLU Global.

Founded in 2006, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University is the largest international collaborative university in China, a partnership between Xi'an Jiaotong University and the University of Liverpool. XJTLU's vision is to become a research-led international university in China and a Chinese university recognised internationally for its unique features.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682033/Shaun_Gibson.jpg