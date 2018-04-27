F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

To: Company Announcements

Date:27 April 2018

Company: F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited

LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397



Subject: Net Asset Value



Net Asset Value

The unaudited net asset value ('NAV') per share of the Group as at 31 March 2018 was 142.9 pence. This represents an increase of 1.2 per cent from the audited NAV per share as at 31 December 2017 of 141.2 pence and a NAV total return for the quarter of 2.3 per cent.

The NAV has been calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'). It is based on the external valuation of the Group's direct property portfolio prepared by CBRE Limited.

The NAV includes all income to 31 March 2018 and is calculated after deduction of all dividends paid prior to that date. As at 31 March 2018, no adjustments were required to the NAV in respect of dividends for which the share price had gone ex-dividend.

Share Price

The share price was 141.40 pence per share at 31 March 2018, which represented a discount of 1.0 per cent to the NAV per share announced above. The share price total return for the quarter was 5.2 per cent.

Analysis of Movement in NAV

The following table provides an analysis of the movement in the unaudited NAV per share for the period from 31 December 2017 to 31 March 2018 (including the effect of gearing):







£m

Pence per share % of opening NAV per share NAV as at 31 December 2017 1,128.6 141.2 Unrealised increase in valuation of property portfolio * 15.8 1.9 1.4 Movement in fair value of interest rate swap 0.6 0.1 0.1 Other net revenue 9.4 1.2 0.8 Dividends paid (12.0) (1.5) (1.1) NAV as at 31 March 2018 1,142.4 142.9 1.2

* The ungeared increase in the valuation of the property portfolio over the quarter to 31 March 2018 was 1.1%, after allowing for capital expenditure.

The net gearing at 31 March 2018 was 19.6%. #

# Net gearing: (Borrowings - cash) ÷ total assets (less current liabilities and cash).

Performance

The capital value growth over the quarter was 1.1%. The IPD Monthly Index recorded capital value growth of 1.0% over the same quarter.

At the sector level offices saw the most significant positive contribution especially from Rest of UK holdings and Cassini House, London W1. Retail returned 0.6% over the quarter compared to -0.2% from IPD as St. Christopher's Place Estate continued to produce strong returns as a result of a number of lettings and asset management activity completing. The Industrial sector, in which the Company's portfolio is underweight, continued to be the strongest performing sector with IPD reporting capital value growth of 3.1%, over the quarter.

Portfolio Analysis - Sector Breakdown

Market

Value

£m % of portfolio as at

31 March 2018 % unrealised

movement in quarter Offices 524.8 36.6 2.0 West End 151.2 10.5 1.8 South East 130.3 9.1 0.3 South West 31.5 2.2 0.4 Rest of UK 191.8 13.4 3.6 City 20.0 1.4 1.2 Retail 443.3 30.8 0.6 West End 343.0 23.8 1.0 South East 68.3 4.8 0.0 Rest of UK 32.0 2.2 -2.0 Industrial 241.4 16.8 0.8 South East 55.7 3.9 1.3 Rest of UK 185.7 12.9 0.7 Retail Warehouse 186.2 13.0 -0.1 Other 40.8 2.8 3.8 Total Property Portfolio 1,436.5 100.0 1.1

Portfolio Analysis - Geographic Breakdown

Market

Value

£m % of portfolio as at

31 March 2018 % unrealised

movement in quarter West End 494.2 34.4 1.3 South East 359.2 25.0 0.6 Midlands 178.2 12.4 0.0 Scotland 172.2 12.0 3.1 North West 152.6 10.6 1.4 South West 31.5 2.2 0.4 Eastern 28.6 2.0 0.9 Rest of London 20.0 1.4 1.2 Total Property Portfolio 1,436.5 100.0 1.1

Top Ten Investments

Sector Properties valued in excess of £250 million London W1, St Christopher's Place Estate * Retail Properties valued between £100 million and £150 million London SW1, Cassini House, St James's Street Office Properties valued between £70 million and £100 million Newbury, Newbury Retail Park Retail Warehouse Properties valued between £50 million and £70 million Solihull, Sears Retail Park Retail Warehouse London SW19, Wimbledon Broadway Retail Properties valued between £40 million and £50 million Crawley, Leonardo House, Manor Royal Office Winchester, Burma Road Other Manchester, 82 King St Office Properties valued between £30 million and £40 million Aberdeen, Unit 1 Prime Four Business Park, Kingswells Office Aberdeen, Unit 2 Prime Four Business Park, Kingswells Office

*Mixed use property of retail, office and residential space.

Summary Balance Sheet

£m Pence per share % of Net Assets Property Portfolio per Valuation Report 1,436.5 179.7 125.8 Adjustment for lease incentives (20.2) (2.5) (1.8) Fair Value of Property Portfolio 1,416.3 177.2 124.0 Debtors 23.9 3.0 2.1 Cash 31.1 3.9 2.7 Interest rate swap 0.3 - - Current Liabilities (19.8) (2.5) (1.7) Total Assets (less current liabilities) 1,451.8 181.6 127.1 Non-Current liabilities (1.6) (0.2) (0.1) Interest-bearing loans (308.1) (38.5) (27.0) Net Assets at 31 March 2018 1,142.1 142.9 100.0

Property Purchases and Sales

There were no purchases or sales in the quarter.

Borrowings

The Group's borrowings consist of a £260 million loan with a term to 31 December 2024 and a fixed interest rate of 3.32 per cent per annum. The Group also has a £50 million bank loan with a term to 21 June 2021 on which the interest rate has been fixed, through an interest rate swap of the same notional value and duration, at 2.522 per cent per annum. In addition, the Board has agreed an additional revolving credit facility of £50 million with Barclays over the same period, to be used for ongoing working capital purposes and to provide the Group with the flexibility to acquire further property should the opportunity arise.

The Group's weighted average cost of debt is 3.3 per cent per annum.

Key Information

This statement and further information regarding the Company, including movements in the share price since the end of the period and the Group's most recent annual and interim reports, can be found at the Company's website fccpt.co.uk.

The next quarterly valuation of the property portfolio will be conducted by CBRE Limited during June 2018 and it is expected that the unaudited NAV per share as at 30 June 2018 will be announced in July 2018.

This announcement contains inside information.

