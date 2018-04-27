Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed Holding: first quarter group revenue effected by revenue development Germany

In the first quarter Beter Bed Holding N.V. realised a revenue of € 110.4 million, which is a decrease of € 4.6 million (4.0%) compared to last year (Q1 2017: € 115.0 million).

In the Netherlands revenue increased by 4.8% in the first quarter. The like-for-like order intake increased by 4.2%. Revenue in Germany decreased by 11.8% in the first quarter. The like-for-like revenue amounted to -9.4%.

Belgium realised a growth in revenue of 60.1%, whereas Sweden realised a growth of 22.9% and Austria a growth of 1.6%. Switzerland and Spain on the contrary realised a decrease in revenue of 17.2% and 26.7% respectively.

Profile

Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that strives to offer its customers a comfortable and healthy night's rest every night at an affordable price. The retail formats ensure products of good quality, offer customers the best advice and always the best possible deal. Beter Bed Holding is also active as a wholesaler of branded products in the bedroom furnishing sector via its subsidiary DBC International (M line).

The current total number of stores is 1,191. In 2017, the company achieved revenue of € 416.4 million and an EBITDA of € 27.5 million.

This press release is issued instead of the release planned for 15 May 2018.





