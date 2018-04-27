

TOKYO, Apr 27, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The Tokyo Fire Department, Tokyo Big Sight Inc. and Tokyo International Fire and Safety Exhibition 2018 Executive Committee are pleased to announce the Tokyo International Fire and Safety Exhibition 2018, scheduled from Thursday, May 31 through Sunday, June 3 at Tokyo Big Sight and showcasing a collection of cutting-edge firefighting and disaster prevention products and information.The Tokyo International Fire and Safety Exhibition 2018 is Japan's largest firefighting and disaster prevention exhibition. The Exhibition will share information from past disasters, improving awareness and disaster-preparedness with the population of Tokyo, aiming to encourage greater cooperation among citizens, corporations and the government. The Exhibition will also showcase related technologies and industries, with the latest in firefighting and disaster prevention from Japan and world-wide. The 10th Exhibition to be held, this is the largest, with nearly 300 participating companies and 1,635 booths (end-March), expecting more that the 50,000 visitors recorded 5 years ago!The main exhibits in East Halls 5, 6, and 7 consist of four zones; "Fire Extinguishing, Emergency, Rescue, Evacuation and Guidance", "Disaster Countermeasures", "Information Systems and Communication Services" and "Other Products and Services Related to Fire Safety and Accident Prevention". Two special zones, "Disaster Prevention and Natural Disaster Reduction Countermeasures ICT" and "Disaster Storage", are divided into the business area and the Tokyo Fire Department area, which introduces the latest techniques and products for fire and disaster safety.The Eastern Outdoor Exhibition Area features exhibits by various businesses with large equipment on display, joint fire extinguishing practice sessions with the Tokyo Fire Department and Emergency Fire Response Team, and a corner where children can enjoy learning about disaster prevention. Not only for those involved in firefighting and disaster prevention, the Exhibition provides opportunities for the general public to learn a wide range of techniques to stay safe during disasters.Tokyo International Fire and Safety Exhibition 2018 highlights:+ Largest exhibition ever: Approximately 300 companies and groups, and 1,635 booths (As of the end of March)This exhibition introduces a variety of the latest techniques and policies regarding firefighting and disaster prevention. Visitors include not only personnel involved in firefighting, disaster prevention (government disaster prevention departments, firefighters, NPOs, volunteer disaster prevention organizations, etc.) and personnel from main user companies but also many interested persons from the general public and students, and the exhibition provides them with a way to learn about a wide range of techniques to help stay safe during disasters.Major exhibits: "Fire Extinguishing, Emergency, Rescue, Evacuation and Guidance", "Disaster Countermeasures", "Information Systems and Communication Services" and "Other Products and Services Related to Fire Safety and Accident Prevention"Special exhibits: "Disaster Prevention and Natural Disaster Reduction Countermeasures ICT" and "Disaster Storage"+ Seminars featuring real experiences of earthquakes, terrorism, ICT and countermeasuresSeminars and speeches handle a variety of themes such as firefighting, disaster prevention, etc. Speeches by participating companies and groups cover an array of themes.Details will be announced on the official website as soon as they are available: http://www.fire-safety-tokyo.com/jp/index.html+ Highlights such as fire extinguishing practice demos, and outdoor exhibits where children can have fun learningIn the outdoor exhibit space, a comprehensive, joint fire fighting demonstrations will be carried out between the Tokyo Fire Department and the U.S. Navy Japan District Headquarters Fire Department. Also, there are many other programs in which children can also have fun, including the Fire Fighting Training Van for casual training regardless of the small space, driving mini cars, wearing mini firemen's clothing, riding a pump truck and ladder truck, experiencing smoke similar to that which occurs in an actual fire (but is not harmful to humans) and learning about the dangers of smoke in addition to points to remember during an evacuation from a fire.+ Special zones: "Disaster Prevention and Natural Disaster Reduction Countermeasures ICT" and "Disaster Storage"Products and equipment from popular fields are all collected for display in the special zone for firefighting and disaster prevention. The "Disaster Prevention and Natural Disaster Reduction Countermeasures ICT" zone focuses on disaster experience systems that utilize ICT (information and communications technology) such as VR (Virtual Reality), which is expected to help in disaster prevention and natural disaster reduction efforts. The "Disaster Storage" zone features information on evacuation center products and services such as emergency rations, which must be replaced now that seven years have passed since the Great East Japan Earthquake.

Logos and PR photos showing the last exhibition are available:
https://kyodo-pr.box.com/v/fst2018

For details, please refer to the following: http://www.fire-safety-tokyo.com/files/NewsRelease_English.pdf