

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German automaker Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter net profit attributable to the shareholders declined to 2.27 billion euros from last year's 2.56 billion euros.



Earnings per share dropped 11 percent to 2.12 euros from 2.39 euros a year ago.



Group EBIT was 3.34 billion euros, 12 percent lower than last year's 3.77 billion euros. The prior year results included positive special reporting items of 700 million euros, the company noted.



Revenue, however, grew 3% to 39.79 billion euros from prior year's 38.58 billion euros. Adjusted for exchange-rate effects, revenue grew 8%.



Daimler has sold 806,900 cars and commercial vehicles worldwide in the quarter, up 7% from last year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, Daimler now assumes that Group EBIT will be slightly higher than in the previous year. The company previously expected full-year EBIT to be in the prior-year magnitude.



Daimler assumes that Group revenue and total unit sales will increase slightly in the year 2018.



Significant revenue growth is anticipated in the Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services divisions. A significant increase in revenue is now also expected for the Daimler Trucks division.



At Mercedes-Benz Cars, the expected exchange-rate developments and lifecycle effects will dampen the development of revenue, so the division is expected to post full-year revenue at the high level of 2018.



Compared with 2017, Mercedes-Benz Cars plans to achieve a slight increase in unit sales to set a new record level in full-year 2018.



