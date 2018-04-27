Jackpotjoy PLC announces 2017 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

2017 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 27 2018 / In compliance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, Jackpotjoy plc (the "Company") (LSE: JPJ), has submitted a copy of each of the following documents to the National Storage Mechanism, and these will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

• Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 ("2017 Annual Accounts") • Notice of the Annual General Meeting ("2018 AGM Notice") • Proxy Form for the 2018 AGM for those holding ordinary shares ("Form of Proxy") • Voting Instruction Form for the 2018 AGM for registered holders of exchangeable shares in The Intertain Group Limited ("VIF")

The 2018 AGM will be held at 2:00 p.m. (UK time) on Thursday 7 June 2018 at the offices of Canaccord Genuity Limited, 88 Wood Street, London, EC2V 7QR.

The 2017 Annual Accounts, the 2018 AGM Notice and the Form of Proxy/the VIF (as applicable) are being posted today and the 2017 Annual Accounts and the 2018 AGM Notice will shortly be available to view on the Company's website:

www.jackpotjoyplc.com/investors/financial-reports-presentations/

In compliance with applicable Canadian securities laws, the 2017 Annual Accounts, the 2018 AGM Notice, the Form of Proxy and the VIF will also be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The information set out in the Appendix, which is extracted from the 2017 Annual Accounts, should be read in conjunction with the Full Year Results announcement released on 22 March 2018, which includes a condensed set of consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 and an indication of the important events that have occurred in the reporting period. That information, together with the information set out in the Appendix, constitutes the material required by Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5 which is required to be communicated to the media in full unedited text through a Regulatory Information Service. This announcement is not a substitute for reading the full 2017 Annual Accounts. Page and note references in the Appendix are page and note numbers in the 2017 Annual Accounts and Notes to the Financial Statements.

About Jackpotjoy plc

Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com) and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

Enquiries:

Jackpotjoy plc

Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 203 907 4032

+44 (0) 7812 142118

jason.holden@jpj.com

Jackpotjoy Group

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications

+1 416 720 8150

amanda.brewer@jpj.com



Finsbury

James Leviton

Andy Parnis

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

jackpotjoy@finsbury.com

