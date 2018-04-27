Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 27/04/2018 / 13:41 UTC+8 *Tempus Holdings Joins Hands with Eight Leading Companies Including Shun Feng to Make Joint Effort in Writing a New Chapter for the Intelligent Supply Chain of China* On 26 April,2018, Tempus Holdings Limited (stock code:06880.HK), a Hong Kong listed company under the Tempus Group announced it entered into the Shareholder Agreement with eight leading supply chain enterprises or their subsidiaries in the PRC (including Shenzhen Easttop, Feima International, China South City, Long Wah Investment, Prolto, Shun Feng Investment, Eternal Asia and Yue Hai Global) through its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary in China, in relation to the establishment of Joint Venture engaging in supply chain big data business and investment in the establishment of a big data operation platform. Pursuant to the Shareholder Agreement, Tempus Holdings agreed to contribute approximately RMB11.11 million to the Joint Venture, representing approximately 11.11% of the total share capital of the Joint Venture. Major business of the Joint Venture will include collection, storage, development, processing, service and sales, IT integration service, development and sales of data system and services, development and sales of computer software and hardware, as well as information consultation service. The Joint Venture will strive to construct the most influential supply chain big data platform in the PRC. The Joint Venture will also promote the construction of a highly efficient and synergistic modern supply chain mechanism and build innovative intelligent supply chain based on advanced technologies such as big data analysis and artificial intelligence. *Participation in Establishment of Joint Venture and Construction of Highly Efficient and Synergistic Modern Supply Chain Mechanism* In the era of AI, data has been treasured by all walks of life. Enterprises have continued to expand their data base and have transformed the data into genuine commercial value at the same time. In China, which is a leading country in the supply chain, behind the huge volume of transactions is exactly the huge treasure of data. According to statistics, the daily average parcel volume in China has reached 100 million pieces. The huge amount of business volume needs the support of new technologies such as big data and AI, by applying big data, AI and other technologies in transportation, warehousing, transportation, loading and unloading. The big data platform, constructed by the Joint Venture which was initiated and established by Tempus Holdings, will effectively help nine Joint Ventures such as Shun Feng to build the most influential big data platform of supply chain in China. Leverage on resourceful application and supply chain operation experiences of the Founders, the Company are to construct an open and mutually beneficial platform, promote the construction of a highly efficient and modern supply chair mechanism, establish an innovative and intelligent supply chain, enhance efficiency of consolidated logistic services, effectively serve the real economy and boost competitiveness of PRC enterprises among global supply chain. Furthermore, the Company will excavate to a greater extent to exert the value of data, improve the efficiency of logistics, reduce the cost. Meanwhile, the intelligent upgrade of the supply chain will effectively enhance the enterprises' competitiveness in the industry, form a virtuous cycle of the data boosts the development of the enterprises, and the development of the enterprises back-fed data storage in turn, thereby further promoting the Company's development and establish the industry benchmark. *Powerful Alliance in the AI ??Era Significantly Enhances the International Competitiveness of the Supply Chain Industry of China* Supply chain is the core competitiveness for future companies and also a key factor in national economic operating efficiency. The supply chain companies of China have always been a significant force in global supply chain industries. Regardless of civil, commercial, or governmental trade, the supply chain and logistic services are in an astonishing amount and the scale of data collected in China's supply chain companies is still unapproachable to other countries. The way of turning these data into boosters to help the industry to be more efficient has long been regarded as a strategic goal. While this goal is exactly in line with the concept of big data platform of supply chain. The Joint Venture will continue exerting the commercial value of data analysis and data application, strive to meet the development needs from both regional and national supply chain companies, and greatly increase the international competitiveness of China's supply chain industry. The only way to stand on top of an efficient and agile industry platform is to apply data analysis in every operational segment properly. The big data platform of supply chain, jointly constructed by Tempus Holdings and other eight companies, not only establishes a benchmark for the supply chain industries but also becomes a reference of "intellectual transformation" in other fields, which will continue to promote national economic development and enhance international competitiveness. It is understood that the nine shareholder enterprises of the Joint Venture have achieved brilliant results in the supply chain field. Tempus Holdings is mainly engaged in trading and logistics business as well as health and wellness business. The other eight Founders are leading logistic and supply chain enterprises in the PRC. The utility of strong alliances lies not only in that 1+1 is greater than 2, but also in boosting and raising the entire industry. The big data platform will be an open platform and the Joint Venture company will embrace the concept of openness and empowerment" to embrace all partners and help the entire supply chain industry to progress and upgrade. *Mr. Zhong Baisheng, the Chairman of the Board of Tempus Group and Chairman of Tempus Holding Limited says, *the Joint Venture will promote and upgrade the supply chain and consolidated logistic services by making use of advanced technologies such as big data analysis and artificial intelligence. The Joint Venture has huge potential for sustainable development and value enhancement. In the long term, the Joint Venture may create synergies with the existing trading and logistic business of Tempus Holding, so as to effectively tap data resources to improve the operational capacity and technical level of the logistics and warehousing business. This will create greater value for the Company and its shareholders. 