

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open on a positive note Friday after some of the biggest U.S. companies reported strong quarterly results, helping spur a strong rally on Wall Street overnight.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 surged around 1 percent on Thursday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped as much as 1.6 percent as bond yields pulled back and traders reacted positively to jobless claims and durable goods orders data as well as positive earnings news from the likes of Facebook, AMD and Visa.



Asian stocks also got a boost as Amazon, Intel and Microsoft all posted encouraging financial results after the close of Thursday's trading.



Overall gains, however, remained muted ahead of the historic inter-Korean summit and U.S. GDP data for the first quarter as well a revised report on consumer sentiment, due tonight.



Survey data from GfK showed earlier today that British consumer confidence weakened in April, after improving in the previous month. The consumer sentiment index dropped to -9 from -7 in March. Analysts expected the index to remain stable at -7.



Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady, as widely expected, but dropped its target date for achieving its 2 percent inflation target.



The dollar hovered near three-and-a-half month highs while oil edged lower despite renewed concerns about Iran supplies.



European stocks gained ground on Thursday after the European Central Bank left its key interest rates, asset purchases and forward guidance unchanged amid softening growth momentum in the euro area.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 0.9 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both rose about 0.6 percent while France's CAC 40 index added 0.7 percent.



