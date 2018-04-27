

27 April 2018



Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sequa Petroleum N.V. to be held on 31 May 2018



Sequa Petroleum N.V. (the Company) invites its shareholders to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM), to be held at the offices of Allen & Overy LLP, Apollolaan 15, 1077 AB Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on 31 May 2018 at 10.00 hours CET.



A copy of the documentation is available on the Company's website at http://www.sequa-petroleum.com



