

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug giant Sanofi SA (SNYNF, SNY) reported that its net income attributable to equity holders for the first quarter of 2018 dropped to 1.016 billion euros from last year's 5.696 billion euros, with earnings per share declining to 0.81 euros from 4.51 euros in the prior year.



Net income, excluding the held for exchange Animal Health business, declined to 1.046 billion euros from 1.303 billion euros in the prior year. Earnings per share, excluding the held for exchange AnimalHealth business, were 0.81 euros, down from 1.01 euros in the previous year.



First-quarter business net income decreased 10.7% to 1.598 billion euros and increased 0.4% at CER. The ratio of business net income to net sales decreased 0.5 percentage points to 20.2% versus the first quarter of 2017.



Business earnings per share decreased 9.9% to 1.28 euros on a reported basis and increased 1.4% at CER.



Quarterly sales were 7.898 billion euros, down 8.7% on a reported basis. Exchange rate movements had a negative effect of 8.3 percentage points mainly driven by the movement of the U.S. Dollar accompanied by the Brazilian Real, Chinese Yuan, Japanese Yen and Argentine Peso. At CER, Company sales were down 0.4%.



Sanofi continues to expect 2018 Business earnings per share to grow between 2% and 5% at CER barring unforeseen major adverse events. Applying the average April 2018 exchange rates, the currency impact on 2018 Business earnings per share is estimated to be around negative 7%.



