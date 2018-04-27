Case report details first ever reported complete morphologic remission with gene engineered T-cells in a relapsed/refractory AML patient without preconditioning

Celyad (Paris:CYAD) (Brussels:CYAD) (Euronext Brussels and Paris, and NASDAQ: CYAD) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of CART-cell therapies, announces the publication later today of a patient case study from the hematological arm of its THINK Phase I trial in the journal Haematologica. The publication, entitled "NKG2D-based Chimeric Antigen Receptor Therapy Induced Remission in a Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patient" is authored by the trial investigators at the Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute in Tampa, Fla. and by Celyad's scientific team.

The publication details the first objective response to CAR-T in relapsed/refractory AML using CYAD-01, Celyad's Natural Killer Group 2D (NKG2D) chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, without pre-conditioning lymphodepletion. The patient received CYAD-01 infusions at the initial dose level of 3x108 cells every 2 weeks for 3 administrations, achieving a morphologic leukemia-free state (MLFS) at 3-months which enabled the patient to benefit from an allo-hematopoietic stem cell transplant (allo-HSCT). The patient achieved a complete molecular remission and remains in remission 9 months post study enrollment. CYAD-01 was well tolerated with no significant toxicities. The demonstrated first objective response to any CAR-T in relapsed/refractory AML without preconditioning chemotherapy highlights the potential of CYAD-01 as a treatment for AML.

"Our results demonstrate the validity of NKG2D as a target, in particular in the context of refractory AML and without other intervening treatments nor preconditioning", commented Frédéric Lehmann, VP Clinical Development and Medical Affairs at Celyad. "We look forward to continue our clinical development plan for our NKG2D CAR based platform and explore the various conditions within which this therapy could provide benefits to patients with end stage cancers."

Dr. David Sallman, Assistant Member in the Malignant Hematology Department of Moffitt Cancer Center, added: "The THINK study case report provides the first clinical validity of CYAD-01 as a tumor-specific antigen-receptor and AML as a disease sensitive to gene-engineered cell therapies. As antigen targeting offers significant challenges in AML, this outcome brings hope for the further use of gene-engineered T-cells for patients with AML that have run out of therapeutic options. It's all the more striking that this outcome was observed without any prior lymphodepletion highlighting the potential of using a physiologic antigen-receptor."

About Celyad

Celyad is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of specialized CAR-T cell-based therapies. Celyad utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Celyad's CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treat a broad range of solid and hematologic tumors. Its lead oncology candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a single dose escalation Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers including five solid tumors (colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast and pancreatic cancers) and two hematological tumors (acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma). Celyad was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, and New York, NY. Celyad's ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris exchanges, and its American Depository Shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market, all under the ticker symbol CYAD.

About the THINK Trial

THINK (THerapeutic Immunotherapy with NKG2D) is a multinational (EU/US) open-label Phase I study to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors (colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers) and two hematological tumors (acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma). The trial test three dose levels: up to 3x108, 1x109, and 3x109 CYAD-01 cells per injection. At each dose-level, the patients will receive three successive adminitrations of CYAD-01 cells, two weeks apart. The dose-escalation part of the study will enroll up to 24 patients while the extension phase would enroll up to 86 additional patients.

About Celyad's CAR-T cell Platform

Celyad is developing a unique CAR T-cell platform, transducing Natural Killer Receptors (NKR) onto T lymphocytes. Unlike traditional CAR T-cell therapy, which targets only one tumor antigen, each natural killer (NK) cell receptor recognizes multiple antigens.

Celyad's lead candidate, CYAD-01, is a CAR T-cell engineered to express the human NK receptor, NKG2D, which is an activating receptor. CYAD-01 triggers cell killing through the binding of NKG2D to any of its eight naturally occurring ligands, which are known to be overexpressed on more than 80% of tumors. Preclinical results indicate that CYAD-01 has multiple mechanisms of actions and goes beyond direct cancer cell killing. It inhibits the mechanisms that enable tumors to evade the immune system, activates and recruit anti-tumor immune cells, and disrupts the blood supply to the tumor. These mechanisms promote the induction of adaptive immunity, enabling the development of long-term immune memory against specific tumor antigens.

Celyad is developing both autologous and allogeneic CAR T-cell NKG2D approaches. CYAD-01 is an autologous therapy where Celyad collects the patient's own T cells and engineers them to express NKG2D in order to target cancer cells effectively. Celyad's allogeneic platform (CYAD-101) engineers the T cells of healthy donors, to express NKG2D as well as TCR Inhibitory Molecules (TIMs), to avoid having the donor cells rejected by the patient's immune system (Graft vs. Host Disease). The preclinical research underlying this technology was originally conducted at Dartmouth College by Dr. Charles Sentman and has been described extensively in peer-reviewed publications.

