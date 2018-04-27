DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual Report in respect of 2017

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual Report in respect of 2017 27-Apr-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (the "company") ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT The company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2017 (including notice of the annual general meeting to be held on 13 June 2018) (the "annual report") will shortly be available for downloading from the company's web site at www.rea.co.uk [1]. Upon completion of bulk printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto and will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do [2] The sections below entitled "Chairman's statement", "Dividends", "Risks and uncertainties", "Viability statement", "Going concern" and "Directors' confirmation of responsibility" have been extracted without material adjustment from the annual report. The basis of presentation of the financial information set out below is detailed in note 1 of the notes to the financial statements below. HIGHLIGHTS Overview · Production and revenue saw a progressive improvement in 2017, which is continuing into 2018 · Significant plantation disposal recently announced Financial · Revenue up 26 per cent to $100.2 million (2016: $79.3 million) reflecting initial impact of operational improvements to restore yields to historic norms · Cost of sales increased to $86.3 million (2016: $71.8 million) primarily due to expenditure on rehabilitation of the mature estates and increased cost and volume of third party fruit purchases · Pre-tax losses of $21.9 million (2016: $9.3 million), mainly due to increase in the value of the group's sterling notes arising from exchange fluctuations, resulting in a charge of $4.8 million in 2017 (2016: credit of $10.5) · Balance of 2017 dollar notes ($20.2 million) and 2017 sterling notes (GBP8.0 million) repaid · Sale of 2022 dollar notes held in treasury and placing of preference shares together raising $18.0 million Agricultural operations · Increased production of 530,565 tonnes of FFB, up 13 per cent (2016: 468,371 tonnes), benefiting from improvements in harvesting, infrastructure and field management practices · Increase in third party FFB purchased to 114,005 tonnes (2016: 98,052 tonnes) · Consistently improved CPO extraction rates averaging 23 per cent · 1,248 hectares of extension planting Sale of subsidiary · Agreement reached on 25 April 2018 for sale of REA Kaltim's 95 per cent shareholding in PBJ to Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad; proceeds estimated at $85 million gross or approximately $57 million net of external debt repayments and selling expenses · Divestment serves to benefit capital structure by reducing indebtedness and by relieving the group of the further investment that would be required to take the PBJ estates to full maturity; it will also defer for at least three years the need for a further group oil mill · No material negative impact on group's immediate profit outlook as the majority of the plantings at PBJ are immature Stone and coal operations · Plans to reopen coal concession at Kota Bangun progressed with conclusion of arrangements to acquire loading point and conveyor with permitting now in hand to allow mining operations to recommence · Limestone quarry operations commenced · Discussions regarding the development of the andesite stone concession continuing Organisational changes · Appointment of Carol Gysin as group managing director in February 2017 and several senior management changes implemented · Completion of relocation of Indonesian administrative offices to a single location in Balikpapan Outlook · The recovery seen in 2017 anticipated to strengthen further in 2018 with crop levels and yields returning closer to historic norms · FFB for the four months to April 2018 expected to be around 200,000 (2017: 159,706) · Divestment of PBJ to enable group to concentrate operations on the remaining plantation areas in near contiguous locations · Coal activities expected to provide cash flows going forward CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT 2017 saw the beginnings of a much needed recovery in the group's operations. Following changes to staffing and staff responsibilities in both estates and mills and with the estates beginning to benefit from the enhanced fertiliser programmes initiated in 2016, harvesting, field management practices, mill efficiency and road maintenance all progressively improved over the course of the year. Total revenue for the year increased to $100.2 million from $79.3 million in 2016. Operating losses were reduced to $2.2 million compared with $5.0 million in 2016. Although the loss before tax increased to $21.9 million compared with $9.3 million for 2016, this was principally the result of a negative swing from year to year of $15.3 million in mark to market movements on the group's foreign currency liabilities, with a charge to profits of $4.8 million in 2017 compared with a credit of $10.5 million in 2016. In addition, and as previously reported, a one off charge of $1.1 million was incurred in 2017 as a result of staff changes arising from the reorganisation of the group's Indonesian offices. By contrast, the results for 2016 benefited from a one off receipt of $1.1 million received in respect of tax refunds. Fresh fruit bunches ("FFB") harvested increased by 13 per cent in 2017 to some 530,000 tonnes, compared with 468,000 tonnes in 2016. This reflected an 8 per cent increase in mature estate hectarage and an improvement in FFB yields to 15.6 tonnes per mature hectare in 2017 from 14.9 tonnes in 2016. There was a similar increase in the volume of purchases of FFB from smallholders and other third parties: 114,000 tonnes in 2017 compared with 98,000 tonnes in the previous year. Crude palm oil ("CPO") production in 2017 totalled 144,000 tonnes, compared with 128,000 tonnes in 2016, with CPO extraction in the latter part of 2017 running at consistently higher average rates than in 2016 and the early months of 2017. The better performance reflected recent mill refurbishment works, a rigorous maintenance programme, as well as an improvement in the quality of FFB being processed. CPO and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO") yields of, respectively, 3.6 and 0.3 tonnes per mature hectare were achieved during 2017 compared with, respectively, 3.4 tonnes and 0.3 tonnes per hectare in 2016. The CPO price, CIF Rotterdam, had a strong start to the year rising from $790 per tonne at the beginning of January to a high of $857 per tonne on the back of generally lower production before declining to a low of $640 per tonne reflecting increasing stock levels and expectations of significant production growth in the second half of the year. The price closed at the end of the year at $670 per tonne and has traded in the range $640 to $710 per tonne in 2018 to date. Prices are currently at $640 per tonne. Consumption growth and weaker soybean production in South America appears likely to support prices around these levels. Progress with development of both PT Putra Bongan Jaya ("PBJ") and PT Cipta Davia Mandiri ("CDM") was slower than expected in 2017. Weather conditions throughout the year hampered extension planting in PBJ and a review of the programme for CDM resulted in a decision to cancel planting of some 1,000 hectares that had been originally planned so as to concentrate on larger, near contiguous blocks as well as to reconsider the status of the conservation reserves. Planting in PBJ and CDM combined amounted to some 1,161 hectares in 2017, with the balance of the targeted 3,000 hectares carried over to 2018. Plans to reopen the group's coal concession at Kota Bangun were progressed during 2017 leading to the conclusion by the group, in April 2018, of arrangements to acquire an established loading point on the Mahakam River, together with a coal conveyor that crosses the group's concession and runs to the loading point. This acquisition is an essential prerequisite to efficient evacuation of coal from the Kota Bangun concession. With it concluded, the group is applying for the requisite permits to recommence mining operations and to sell the previously mined coal currently held in stockpile. Discussions regarding the development of the group's andesite stone concession continue. The group further addressed its funding arrangements during 2017, raising monies from the sale of the $7.2 million of 2022 dollar notes held in treasury, the issue of 8.4 million new GBP1 cumulative preference shares and the completion of the arrangements agreed with the group's new local partner in 2016. In addition, revolving working capital facilities were rolled over for a further 12 months at the end of July 2017. All of the outstanding $20.2 million of 2017 dollar notes and the outstanding GBP8.0 million of 2017 sterling notes were repaid in June and December 2017 respectively. Further to the statement in the group's half yearly report published in September 2017 regarding a potential divestment of certain outlying plantation assets, the group reached an agreement on 25 April 2018 for the sale of its PBJ subsidiary. Completion of the sale, which is subject to shareholder approval, is expected to take place later in 2018 and will result in group indebtedness being reduced by the bank borrowings in PBJ and

a cash inflow to the group provisionally estimated at $57 million. The PBJ estate is located some distance from the group's principal estates and would, in the near future, have required the construction of a new mill and other infrastructure for harvesting and processing crop. Divestment of PBJ will therefore both reduce the funding required for the group's immediate development programme and permit the group's management to focus on a geographically more compact area of operations. The proceeds from the divestment of PBJ will principally be applied in reducing group indebtedness. Coupled with the funding actions taken over the last two years, this divestment leaves the group in a stronger financial position. It will permit the group to operate with significantly reduced indebtedness and, at the same time, to proceed quickly to develop suitable areas of its remaining undeveloped land bank. Following the completion in 2017 of the agreements for the transfer to SYB of fully titled land areas held by PU, the remaining developable land bank following the sale of PBJ is currently estimated at about 10,000 hectares. The immediate impact on production of the sale of PBJ will be immaterial as the majority of this estate is not yet mature. In view of the results for 2017, the directors have concluded that they should not declare or recommend the payment of any ordinary dividend in respect of the year. The recovery in group operations that began in 2017 has continued into 2018, with production in March demonstrating a noticeable upturn, against a background of generally poorer cropping in East Kalimantan. The positive trend has continued into April, with daily cropping rates suggesting an FFB crop for the month approaching 60,000 tonnes (2016: 32,070 tonnes). Higher production combined with increases in mill efficiency should result in further progress in the group's operational performance during the current year. The improvements to the group's balance sheet that will follow from the divestment of PBJ and a resumption of coal revenues should help the group accelerate development of its land bank. With CPO prices expected to remain around current levels, the prospects for the group are more encouraging than they have been for some years. DIVIDENDS The fixed semi-annual dividends on the 9 per cent cumulative preference shares that fell due on 30 June and 31 December 2017 were duly paid. In line with previous indications and in view of the financial performance during 2017, the directors have concluded that, as previously announced, they should not declare or recommend the payment of any dividend on the ordinary shares in respect of 2017. As previously indicated, if crops continue to recover as expected, prices for the group's palm products are maintained at around current levels, the sale of PBJ is successfully completed and the coal operations start to generate suitable returns, the directors intend to resume the payment of ordinary dividends. However, the programme of development of the group's land bank remains ongoing and will require further significant capital expenditure. The need to fund such expenditure will necessarily influence the rates at which the directors feel that they can prudently declare, or recommend the payment of, ordinary dividends over the next few years. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The fifty-eighth annual general meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc will be held at the London office of Ashurst LLP at Broadwalk House, 5 Appold Street, London EC2A 2HA on 13 June 2018 at 10.00 am. RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES The group's business involves risks and uncertainties. Identification, assessment, management and mitigation of the risks associated with environmental, social and governance matters forms part of the group's system of internal control for which the board of the company has ultimate responsibility. The board discharges that responsibility as described in "Corporate governance" in the annual report. Those risks and uncertainties that the directors currently consider to be material are described below. There are or may be other risks and uncertainties faced by the group that the directors currently deem immaterial, or of which they are unaware, that may have a material adverse impact on the group. Material risks, related policies and the group's successes and failures with respect to environmental, social and governance matters and the measures taken in response to any failures are described in more detail under "Sustainability" in the annual report. Where risks are reasonably capable of mitigation, the group seeks to mitigate them. Beyond that, the directors endeavour to manage the group's finances on a basis that leaves the group with some capacity to withstand adverse impacts from identified areas of risk but such management cannot provide insurance against every possible eventuality. Risks assessed by the directors as being of particular significance are those detailed below under climatic and other operational factors, produce prices and funding. In the case of climatic and other operational factors and produce prices, the directors' assessment reflects the negative impact on revenues that could be caused by adverse climatic conditions or operational circumstances and, in the case of funding, the considerations referred to in the "Viability statement" in the "Directors' report" in the annual report. Risk Potential impact Mitigating or other relevant considerations Agricultural operations Climatic factors Material variations A loss of crop or Over a long period, from the norm in reduction in the crop levels should climatic conditions quality of harvest be reasonably resulting in loss of predictable potential revenue Unusually low levels A reduction in Operations are of rainfall that lead subsequent crop located in an area to a water levels resulting in of high rainfall. availability below the loss of potential Notwithstanding minimum required for revenue; some seasonal the normal development variations, annual of the oil palm rainfall is usually adequate for normal the reduction is development likely to be broadly proportional to the cumulative size of the water deficit Overcast conditions Delayed crop Normal sunshine formation resulting hours in the in loss of potential location of the revenue operations are well suited to the cultivation of oil palm Low levels of rainfall Inability to obtain The group has disrupting river delivery of estate established a transport or, in an supplies or to permanent extreme situation, evacuate CPO and downstream loading bringing it to a CPKO (possibly facility, where the standstill leading to river is tidal. In suspension of addition, road harvesting) access (currently requiring repair) between the ports of Samarinda and Balikpapan and the estates when available offers a viable alternative route for transport with any associated additional cost more than outweighed by the potential negative impact of disruption to the business cycle by any delay in evacuating CPO Cultivation risks Pest and disease A loss of crop or The group adopts damage to oil palms reduction in the best agricultural and growing crops quality of harvest practice to limit resulting in loss of pests and diseases potential revenue Other operational factors Shortages of necessary Disruption of The group maintains inputs to the operations or stocks of necessary operations, such as increased input inputs to provide fuel and fertiliser costs leading to resilience and has reduced profit established biogas margins plants to improve its self-reliance in relation to fuel A hiatus in collection FFB crops becoming The group or processing of FFB rotten or over-ripe endeavours to crops leading either to a maintain resilience loss of CPO in its palm oil production (and mills with each of hence revenue) or to the mills operating the production of separately and some CPO that has an ability within each

above average free mill to switch from fatty acid content steam based to and is saleable only biogas or diesel at a discount to based electricity normal market prices generation Disruptions to river The requirement for The group's bulk transport between the CPO and CPKO storage storage facilities main area of exceeding available have substantial operations and the capacity and forcing capacity and Port of Samarinda or a temporary further storage delays in collection cessation in FFB facilities are of CPO and CPKO from harvesting or afforded by the the transhipment processing with a fleet of barges. terminal resultant loss of Together, these crop resulting in a have hitherto loss of potential always proved revenue adequate to meet the group's requirements for CPO and CPKO storage Occurrence of an Material loss of The group maintains uninsured or potential revenues insurance at levels inadequately insured or claims against that it considers adverse event; certain the group reasonable against risks (such as crop those risks that loss through fire or can be economically other perils), for insured and which insurance cover mitigates uninsured is either not risks to the extent available or is reasonably feasible considered by management disproportionately practices expensive, are not insured Produce prices Volatility of CPO and Reduced revenue from Price swings should CPKO prices which as the sale of CPO and be moderated by the primary commodities CPKO production and fact that the may be affected by a consequent annual oilseed levels of world reduction in cash crops account for economic activity and flow and profit the major factors affecting the proportion of world world economy, vegetable oil including levels of production and inflation and interest producers of such rates crops can reduce or increase their production within a relatively short time frame Restriction on sale of Reduced revenue from The Indonesian the group's CPO and the sale of CPO and government allows CPKO at world market CPKO production and the free export of prices including a consequent CPO and CPKO but restrictions on reduction in cash applies a sliding Indonesian exports of flow and profit scale of duties on palm products and exports which imposition of high allows producers export duties (as has economic margins. occurred in the past The extension of for short periods) this sliding scale to incorporate a $50 per tonne export levy to fund biodiesel subsidies is designed to support the local price of CPO and CPKO Distortion of world Depression of The imposition of markets for CPO and selling prices for controls or taxes CPKO by the imposition CPO and CPKO if on CPO or CPKO in of import controls or arbitrage between one area can be taxes in consuming markets for expected to result countries, for competing vegetable in greater example, by imposition oils proves consumption of of reciprocal trade insufficient to alternative barriers or tariffs compensate for the vegetable oils between major market distortion within that area economies created and the substitution outside that area of CPO and CPKO for other vegetable oils Expansion Failure to secure in Inability to The group holds full, or delays in complete, or delays substantial fully securing, the land or in completing, the titled or allocated funding required for planned extension land areas suitable the group's planned planting programme for planting. It extension planting with a consequential works continuously programme reduction in the to obtain and group's prospective maintain up to date growth permits for the planting of these areas and aims to manage its finances to ensure, in so far as practicable, that it will be able to fund the planned extension planting programme A shortfall in A possible adverse The group maintains achieving the group's effect on market flexibility in its planned extension perceptions as to planting programme planting programme the value of the to be able to impacting negatively company's securities respond to changes the continued growth in circumstances of the group Environmental, social and governance practices Failure by the Reputational and The group has agricultural financial damage established operations to meet the standard practices standards expected of designed to ensure them as a large that it meets its employer of obligations, significant economic monitors importance to local performance against communities those practices and investigates thoroughly and takes action to prevent recurrence in respect of any failures identified Criticism of the Reputational and The group is group's environmental financial damage committed to practices by sustainable conservation development of oil organisations palm and has scrutinising land obtained RSPO areas that fall within certification for a region that in most of its current places includes operations. All substantial areas of group oil palm unspoilt primary rain plantings are on forest inhabited by land areas that diverse flora and have been fauna previously logged and zoned by the Indonesian authorities as appropriate for agricultural development. The group maintains substantial conservation reserves that safeguard landscape level biodiversity Community relations A material breakdown Disruption of The group seeks to in relations between operations, foster mutually the group and the host including blockages beneficial economic population in the area restricting access and social of the agricultural to oil palm interaction between operations plantings and mills, the local villages resulting in reduced and the and poorer quality agricultural CPO and CPKO operations. In production particular, the group gives priority to applications for employment from members of the local population,

encourages local farmers and tradesmen to act as suppliers to the group, its employees and their dependents and promotes smallholder development of oil palm plantings Disputes over Disruption of The group has compensation payable operations, established for land areas including blockages standard procedures allocated to the group restricting access to ensure fair and that were previously to the area the transparent used by local subject of the compensation communities for the disputed negotiations and cultivation of crops compensation encourages the or as respects which local authorities, local communities with whom the group otherwise have rights has developed good relations and who are therefore generally supportive of the group, to assist in mediating settlements Individuals party to a Disruption of Where claims from compensation agreement operations, individuals in subsequently denying including blockages relation to or disputing aspects restricting access compensation of the agreement to the areas the agreements are subject of the found to have a compensation valid basis the disputed by the group seeks to affected individuals agree a new compensation arrangement; where such claims are found to be falsely based the group encourages appropriate action by the local authorities Stone and coal operations Operational factors Failure by external Loss of prospective The group contractors to achieve revenue endeavours to use agreed production experienced volumes with optimal contractors, to stripping values or supervise them extraction rates closely and to take care to ensure that they have equipment of capacity appropriate for the planned production volumes External factors, in Delays to receipt or Deliveries are not particular weather, loss of revenue normally time delaying or preventing critical and delivery of extracted adverse external stone and coal factors would not normally have a continuing impact for more than a limited period Geological Unforeseen The group seeks to assessments, which are extraction ensure the accuracy extrapolations based complications of geological on statistical causing cost assessments of any sampling, proving overruns and extraction inaccurate production delays or programme and takes failure to achieve expert geological projected production advice on the results Prices Local competition Reduced revenue and There are currently reducing stone prices a consequent no other stone and volatility of reduction in cash quarries in the international coal flow and profit vicinity of the prices group's deposits and the cost of transporting stone should restrict competition. In relation to coal, the high quality of the coal in the group's main coal concession may limit volatility Imposition of Reduced revenue and The Indonesian additional royalties a consequent government has not or duties on the reduction in cash to date imposed extraction of stone or flow and profit measures that would coal seriously affect the viability of Indonesian stone quarrying or coal mining operations Unforeseen variations Inability to supply Geological in quality of deposits product within the assessments ahead specifications that of commencement of are, at any extraction particular time, in operations should demand with have identified any consequent loss of material variations revenue in quality Environmental, social and governance practices Failure by the stone Reputational and The area of the and coal operations to financial damage stone and coal meet the expected concessions are standards relatively small and should not be difficult to supervise. The group is committed to international standards of best environmental and social practice and, in particular, to proper management of waste water and reinstatement of quarried and mined areas on completion of extraction operations General Currency Strengthening of Adverse exchange As respects costs sterling or the movements on those and sterling Indonesian rupiah components of group denominated against the dollar costs and funding shareholder that arise in capital, the group Indonesian rupiah or considers that this sterling and are not risk is inherent in hedged against the the group's dollar business and structure and must simply be accepted. As respects borrowings, where efficient the group seeks to borrow in dollars but, when borrowing in another currency, considers it better to accept the resultant currency risk than to hedge that risk with hedging instruments Funding Bank debt repayment Inability to meet The group maintains instalments and other liabilities as they good relations with debt maturities fall due its bankers and coincide with periods other holders of of adverse trading and debt who have negotiations with generally been bankers and investors receptive to are not successful in reasonable requests rescheduling to moderate debt instalments, extending profiles when

maturities or circumstances otherwise concluding require; moreover, satisfactory the directors refinancing believe that the arrangements fundamentals of the group's business will facilitate divestment of assets or procurement of additional equity capital should this prove necessary Counterparty risk Default by a supplier, Loss of any The group maintains customer or financial prepayment, unpaid strict controls institution sales proceeds or over its financial deposit exposures which include regular reviews of the creditworthiness of counterparties and limits on exposures to counterparties. Export sales are made either against letters of credit or on the basis of cash against documents Regulatory exposure New, and changes to, Restriction on the The directors are laws and regulations group's ability to not aware of any that affect the group retain its current specific planned (including, in structure or to changes that would particular, laws and continue operating adversely affect regulations relating as currently the group to a to land tenure, work material extent; permits for expatriate current regulations staff and taxation) restricting the size of oil palm growers in Indonesia will not impact the group for the foreseeable future Breach of the various Civil sanctions and, The group continuing conditions in an extreme case, endeavours to attaching to the loss of the affected ensure compliance group's land rights rights or with the continuing and the stone quarry concessions conditions concession (including attaching to its conditions requiring land rights and utilisation of the concessions and rights and that activities are concessions) or conducted within failure to maintain the terms of the all permits and licences and licences required for permits that are the group's operations held and that licences and permits are obtained and renewed as necessary Failure by the group Reputational damage The group has to meet the standards and criminal traditionally had, expected in relation sanctions and continues to to bribery and maintain, strong corruption controls in this area because Indonesia, where all of the group's operations are located, has been classified as relatively high risk by the International Transparency Corruption Perceptions Index Restrictions on Constraints on the Maintenance of good foreign investment in group's ability to relations with Indonesian mining earn an equity local partners to concessions, limiting return on its ensure that returns the effectiveness of investment appropriately co-investment reflect agreed arrangements with arrangements local partners System access and controls Weakness in IT Likelihood of error The group obtains controls and financial or misstatement in professional advice reporting system financial statements to ensure best practice Country exposure Deterioration in the Difficulties in In the recent past, political or economic maintaining Indonesia has been situation in Indonesia operational stable and the standards Indonesian economy particularly if has continued to there was a grow but, in the consequential late 1990s, deterioration in the Indonesia security situation experienced severe economic turbulence and there have been subsequent occasional instances of civil unrest, often attributed to ethnic tensions, in certain parts of Indonesia. The group has never, since the inception of its East Kalimantan operations in 1989, been adversely affected by regional security problems Introduction of Restriction on the The directors are exchange controls or transfer of profits not aware of any other restrictions on from Indonesia to circumstances that foreign owned the UK with would lead them to operations in potential believe that, under Indonesia consequential current political negative conditions, any implications for the Indonesian servicing of UK government obligations and authority would payment of impose exchange dividends; loss of controls or effective management otherwise seek to control restrict the group's freedom to manage its operations Mandatory reduction of Forced divestment of The group accepts foreign ownership of interests in there is a Indonesian plantation Indonesia at below significant operations market values with possibility that consequential loss foreign owners may of value be required over time to partially divest ownership of Indonesian oil palm operations but has no reason to believe that such divestment would be at anything other than market value. Moreover, the group has recently increased local participation by a transaction with a local investor Miscellaneous relationships Disputes with staff Disruption of The group and employees operations and appreciates its consequent loss of material dependence revenues upon its staff and employees and endeavours to manage this

dependence in accordance with international employment standards as detailed under "Employees" in "Sustainability" of the annual report Breakdown in Reliance on the The group relationships with the Indonesian courts endeavours to local shareholders in for enforcement of maintain cordial the company's the agreements relations with its Indonesian governing its local investors by subsidiaries arrangements with seeking their local partners with support for the uncertainties decisions affecting that any juridical their interests and process involves and responding with any failure of constructively to enforcement likely any concerns that to have a material they may have negative impact on the value of the stone and coal operations because the concessions are at the moment legally owned by the group's local partners The directors have monitored the impact of the decision to terminate membership of the European Union on its operations. So far, the impact has been limited to fluctuations of sterling against the US dollar and the Indonesian rupiah (see "General" "Currency" risk above). The directors do not at present see further significant risk to the group's operations from this decision. Any reduction in UK interest rates may negatively impact the level of the technical provisions of the REA Pension Scheme but, given the Scheme's estimated funding position, the directors do not expect that the impact will be material in the context of the group. Viability statement The group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are described in the "Strategic report" which also provides (under the heading "Finance") a description of the group's cash flow, liquidity and financing adequacy and treasury policies. In addition, note 23 to the consolidated financial statements includes information as to the group's policy, objectives and processes for managing capital, its financial risk management objectives, details of financial instruments and hedging policies and exposures to credit and liquidity risks. The "Risks and uncertainties" section of the Strategic report describes the material risks faced by the group and actions taken to mitigate those risks. In particular, there are risks associated with the group's local operating environment and the group is materially dependent upon selling prices for crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil over which it has no control. As respects funding risk, the group has material indebtedness, in the form of bank loans and listed notes. Some $5.1 million (excluding $1.1 million of bank loans to PBJ that will be discharged upon completion of the sale of PBJ as referred to below) of bank term indebtedness falls due for repayment during 2018. A further $22.0 million of revolving working capital lines fall due for renewal during the same period. A further GBP31.9 million ($42.8 million) sterling notes will become repayable in August 2020. In view of the material proportion of the group's indebtedness falling due in the period to 31 December 2020, as described above, the directors have chosen this period for their assessment of the long-term viability of the group. As announced on 25 April 2018, the group has entered into a conditional agreement for the sale of PBJ. The sale is expected to realise gross proceeds of approximately $85 million and net proceeds of approximately $57 million after repayment of external borrowings and net of selling expenses. The proceeds of the sale of the PBJ shares and the repayment of monies owed by PBJ to other group companies will be applied in reduction of group indebtedness. Completion is not expected to occur before 31 August 2018 and the sale agreement will lapse if the conditions have not been satisfied by 31 January 2019. The purchaser has deposited with the group the sum of $8 million by way of a pre-completion advance; should completion not occur then such sum will be repayable. PBJ is a recently planted property but is not currently profitable. Accordingly, its sale will not have a material negative impact on the immediate profit outlook for the group. In the meanwhile, the group is continuing discussions to refinance with longer term debt indebtedness falling due in 2018 and 2019, although the directors have no reason to believe that the revolving working capital facilities falling due in 2018 and 2019 will not be rolled over when they fall due for renewal (all revolving working capital facilities having previously been substantially rolled over on past renewals). In 2020 consideration will be given to the submission of proposals to the holders of the sterling notes to refinance these with securities of longer tenor. With the improvement in crops now being seen and CPO prices projected to remain at remunerative levels, the group's plantation operations can be expected to generate increasing cash flows going forward. In addition, the group is currently finalising arrangements to recommence operations at the group's principal coal concession and this can be expected to result in increasing cash flow. The group's ongoing extension planting programme will continue to require material capital expenditure but the group has flexibility as to the rate of development. Moreover, successful completion of the divestment of PBJ referred to above will defer for some years the group's requirement for a fourth palm oil mill. The directors fully expect that the divestment and financing initiatives currently being pursued, coupled with the improving outlook for the group's internally generated cash flows, will refinance, or permit the group to repay, the group indebtedness falling due for repayment during the period of assessment. However, should funding be required pending completion of these initiatives, the group will seek to issue for cash a limited number of new shares, authority for which will be sought as and when appropriate. Based on the foregoing and after making enquiries, the directors therefore have a reasonable expectation that the company and the group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the period to 31 December 2020 and to remain viable during that period. Going concern Material risks faced by the group are set out in the "Risks and uncertainties" section of the "Strategic report" with an indication of those risks regarded by the directors as potentially significant together with mitigating and other relevant considerations for the management of risks. Financing policies are described on pages 33 and 34 of the Strategic report and 2017 developments relating to capital structure are detailed in the "Finance" section of the Strategic report under "Capital structure". The directors have set out their assessment of liquidity and financing adequacy on pages 32 and 33 of the Strategic report including the actions either in progress or contemplated in order to ensure adequate liquidity for the next twelve months. Based on the foregoing, having made due enquiries, the directors reasonably expect that the company and the group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for at least twelve months from the date of approval of the financial statements, and therefore they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the financial statements. DIRECTORS' CONFIRMATION OF RESPONSIBILITY The directors are responsible for the preparation of the annual report. To the best of the knowledge of each of the directors: * the financial statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole; * the "Strategic report" section of the annual report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face; and * the annual report and financial statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the company's performance, business model and strategy. The current directors of the company and their respective functions are set out in the "Board of directors" section of the annual report. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 2017 2016 $'000 $'000 Revenue 100,241 79,265 Net (loss)/gain arising from changes in fair value of agricultural produce inventory (1,069) 632 Cost of sales: Depreciation and amortisation (22,215) (20,959) Other costs (64,062) (50,868)

_______ _______ Gross profit 12,895 8,070 Other operating income - 1 Distribution costs (1,378) (1,110) Administrative expenses (13,681) (11,987) _______ _______ Operating loss (2,164) (5,026) Investment revenues 1,072 1,742 Finance costs (20,770) (6,005) _______ _______ Loss before tax (21,862) (9,289) Tax (3,039) (2,019) _______ _______ Loss for the year (24,901) (11,308) _______ _______ Attributable to: Ordinary shareholders (27,408) (17,800) Preference shareholders 7,777 7,402 Non-controlling interests (5,270) (910) _______ _______ (24,901) (11,308) _______ _______ Basic and diluted loss per 25p (67.0 cents) (48.2 cents) ordinary share All operations for both years are continuing CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 2017 2016 $'000 $'000 Non-current assets Goodwill 12,578 12,578 Intangible assets 3,477 4,176 Property, plant and equipment 482,341 471,922 Land titles 35,178 34,230 Stone and coal interests 37,877 37,208 Deferred tax assets 9,867 12,781 Non-current receivables 4,996 3,136 _______ _______ Total non-current assets 586,314 576,031 _______ _______ Current assets Inventories 11,497 15,767 Biological assets 1,927 2,037 Investments 2,730 9,880 Trade and other receivables 39,280 42,554 Cash and cash equivalents 5,543 24,593 _______ _______ Total current assets 60,977 94,831 _______ _______ Total assets 647,291 670,862 _______ _______ Current liabilities Trade and other payables (62,212) (43,426) Current tax liabilities (11) (317) Bank loans (28,140) (28,628) Sterling notes - (10,103) US dollar notes - (20,048) Other loans and payables (10,469) (519) _______ _______ Total current liabilities (100,832) (103,041) _______ _______ Non-current liabilities Bank loans (96,991) (97,771) Sterling notes (41,364) (37,037) US dollar notes (23,649) (23,646) Deferred tax liabilities (79,600) (80,830) Other loans and payables (28,120) (18,987) _______ _______ Total non-current liabilities (269,724) (258,271) _______ _______ Total liabilities (370,556) (361,312) _______ _______ Net assets 276,735 309,550 _______ _______ Equity Share capital 132,528 121,426 Share premium account 42,401 42,585 Translation reserve (50,897) (39,127) Retained earnings 135,074 161,839 _______ _______ 259,106 286,723 Non-controlling interests 17,629 22,827 _______ _______ Total equity 276,735 309,550 _______ _______ CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 2017 2016 $'000 $'000 Loss for the year (24,901) (11,308) _______ _______ Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Actuarial losses (205) (569) Deferred tax on actuarial losses 41 143 _______ _______ (164) (426) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: instrument Exchange differences on translation of (11,419) 5,222 foreign operations Exchange differences on deferred tax (279) 2,617 _______ _______ (11,862) 7,413 _______ _______ Total comprehensive income for the year (36,763) (3,895) _______ _______ Attributable to: Ordinary shareholders (39,270) (10,387) Preference shareholders 7,777 7,402 Non-controlling interests (5,270) (910) _______ _______ (36,763) (3,895) _______ _______ CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 Share Share Translation Retained Sub Non- Total capital premium reserve earnings total controlling Equity interests $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 At 1 120,288 30,683 (46,282) 187,481 292,1 1,652 293,82 January 70 2 2016 Total comprehen sive income - - 7,155 (10,824) (3,66 (226) (3,895 9) ) Sale of sharehold ing in sub-group - - - (7,416) (7,41 21,401 13,985 6) Issue of new ordinary shares (cash) 1,138 11,902 - - 13,04 - 13,040 0 Dividends to preferenc e sharehold ers - - - (7,402) (7,40 - (7,402 2) ) _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ At 31 121,426 42,585 (39,127) 161,839 286,7 22,827 309,55 December 23 0 2016 Total comprehen sive income - - (11,770) (19,795) (31,5 (5,198) (36,76 65) 3) Sale of sharehold ing in sub-group - - - 807 807 . 807 Issue of new preferenc e shares (cash) 11,102 (184) - - 10,91 - 10,918 8 Dividends to preferenc e sharehold ers - - - (7,777) (7,77 - (7,777 7) ) _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ At 31 132,528 42,401 (50,897) 135,074 259,1 17,629 276,73 December 06 5 2017 _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ _____ CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 2017 2016 $'000 $'000 Net cash from operating activities 19,670 2,598 _______ _______ Investing activities Interest received 29 1,742 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant - 61 and equipment Purchases of property, plant and equipment (31,960) (31,137) Purchases of intangible assets (112) - Expenditure on land titles (949) (367) Investment in stone and coal interests (669) (1,860) _______ _______ Net cash used in investing activities (33,661) (31,561) _______ _______ Financing activities Preference dividends paid (7,777) (7,402) Repayment of borrowings (6,754) (11,004) Repayment of borrowings from related party (7,400) - Proceeds of issue of ordinary shares, less - 13,040 costs of issue Proceeds of issue of preference shares, 10,918 - less costs of issue Proceeds of issue of 2022 dollar notes, - (44) less costs of issue Redemption of 2017 dollar notes (20,156) (45) Redemption of 2017 sterling notes (11,154) - Proceeds of issue/sale of sterling notes, - 1,922

less costs of issue Proceeds of sale of investments 7,078 - Proceeds of sale of shareholding in - 13,985 subsidiary New borrowings from non-controlling shareholder and related party 23,986 12,446 New bank borrowings drawn 6,356 14,939 _______ _______ Net cash from financing activities (4,903) 37,837 _______ _______ Cash and cash equivalents Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash (18,894) 8,874 equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of 24,593 15,758 year Effect of exchange rate changes (156) (39) _______ _______ Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 5,543 24,593 _______ _______ NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. Basis of preparation The accompanying financial statements and notes 1 to 14 below (together the "accompanying financial information") have been extracted without material adjustment from the financial statements of the group for the year ended 31 December 2017 (the "2017 financial statements"). The auditor has reported on those accounts; the reports were unqualified and did not contain statements under sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. Copies of the 2017 financial statements will be filed in the near future with the Registrar of Companies. The accompanying financial information does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 of the company. Whilst the 2017 financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the European Union as at the date of authorisation of those accounts, the accompanying financial information does not itself contain sufficient information to comply with IFRS. The 2017 financial statements and the accompanying financial information were approved by the board of directors on 27 April 2018. 2. Revenue 2017 2016 $'000 $'000 Sales of goods 99,956 77,642 Revenue from services 285 1,623 _______ _______ 100,241 79,265 Other operating income - 1 Investment revenue 1,072 1,742 _______ _______ Total revenue 101,313 81,008 _______ _______ 3. Segment information In the table below, the group's sales of goods are analysed by geographical destination and the carrying amount of net assets is analysed by geographical area of asset location. The group operates in two segments: the cultivation of oil palms and stone and coal operations. In 2017 and 2016, the latter did not meet the quantitative thresholds set out in IFRS 8 "Operating segments" and, accordingly, no analyses are provided by business segment. 2017 2016 $'m $'m Sales by geographical location: Indonesia 100.2 79.3 Rest of World - - _______ _______ 100.2 79.3 _______ _______ Carrying amount of net assets by geographical area of asset location: UK, Continental Europe and Singapore 58.0 56.0 Indonesia 218.7 253.6 _______ _______ 276.7 309.6 _______ _______ 4. Agricultural produce inventory movement The net (loss)/gain arising from changes in fair value of agricultural produce inventory represents the movement in the fair value of that inventory less the amount of the movement in such inventory at historic cost (which is included in cost of sales). 5. Administrative expenses 2017 2016 $'000 $'000 Net foreign exchange losses - 1,290 Loss on disposal of property, plant and - 12 equipment Indonesian operations 14,685 12,756 Head office 5,665 5,377 _______ _______ 20,350 19,435 Amount included as additions to property, (6,669) (7,448) plant and equipment _______ _______ 13,681 11,987 _______ _______ 6. Finance costs 2017 2016 $'000 $'000 Interest on bank loans and overdrafts 15,665 12,617 Interest on dollar notes 2,669 2,899 Interest on sterling notes 5,184 5,184 Interest on other loans 1,896 273 Change in value of sterling notes arising from exchange fluctuations 4,800 (10,470) Change in value of loans arising from exchange fluctuations (1,190) 1,378 Other finance charges 817 251 _______ _______ 29,841 12,132 Amount included as additions to property, plant and equipment (9,071) (6,127) _______ _______ 20,770 6,005 _______ _______ Amounts included as additions to property, plant and equipment and construction in progress arose on borrowings applicable to the Indonesian operations and reflected a capitalisation rate of 23.5 per cent (2016: 22.0 per cent); there is no directly related tax relief. 7. Tax 2017 2016 $'000 $'000 Current tax: UK corporation tax 28 1 Overseas withholding tax 1,538 1,604 Foreign tax 27 38 Foreign tax - prior year - 3 _______ _______ Total current tax 1,593 1,646 _______ _______ Deferred tax: Current year (794) 373 Prior year 2,240 - _______ _______ Total deferred tax 1,446 373 _______ _______ Total tax 3,039 2,019 _______ _______ Taxation is provided at the rates prevailing for the relevant jurisdiction. For Indonesia, the current and deferred taxation provision is based on a tax rate of 25 per cent (2016: 25 per cent) and for the United Kingdom, the taxation provision reflects a corporation tax rate of 19.25 per cent (2016: 20 per cent) and a deferred tax rate of 19 per cent (2016: 19 per cent). The rate of corporation tax reduced from 20 per cent to 19 per cent from 1 April 2017 and will reduce from 19 per cent to 17 per cent from 1 April 2020. 8. Dividends 2017 2016 $'000 $'000 Amounts recognised as distributions to equity holders: Preference dividends of 9p per 7,777 7,402 share (2016: 9p per share) _______ _______ 7,777 7,402 _______ _______ 9. Loss per share 2017 2016 $'000 $'000 Basic and diluted loss for the purpose of calculating loss per share* (27,408) (17,800) _______ _______ '000 '000 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purposes of basic and diluted loss per share 40,510 36,950 _______ _______ * being net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders 10. Property, plant and equipment Plantings Buildings Plant, Construction Total and equipment in progress structures and vehicles $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Cost: At 1 178,921 239,799 110,043 9,931 538,6 January 94 2016 Additions 7,104 18,082 2,173 3,778 31,13 7 Exchange - - (63) - (63) differences Disposals (24) (16) (439) - (479) Transfers - 1,008 82 (1,090) - to/(from) constructio n in progress

At the balance sheet date, the book value of finance leases included in property, plant and equipment was $nil (2016: $nil). At the balance sheet date, the group had entered into contractual commitments for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment amounting to $8.2 million (2016: $1.4 million). At the balance sheet date, property, plant and equipment of $328.5 million (2016: $298.6 million) had been charged as security for bank loans. 11. Share capital Changes in share capital: * On 16 October 2017, 8,358,768 preference shares were issued, fully paid, by way of a placing at GBP1 per share to qualified investors (total consideration GBP8,359,000 - $11,102,000). The middle market price at close of business on 9 October 2017 (being the date at which the terms of issue were fixed) was GBP1.045. There have been no changes in ordinary shares held in treasury during the year. 12. Movement in net borrowings 2017 2016 $'000 $'000 Change in net borrowings resulting from cash flows: (Decrease) / increase in cash and cash (19,050) 8,874 equivalents Net decrease / (increase) in bank 398 (3,935) borrowings Increase in related party borrowings (16,586) (12,469) _______ _______ (35,238) (7,530) Redemption of 2017 sterling notes 11,154 - Redemption of 2017 dollar notes 20,156 - Issue of 2022 dollar notes - (345) Amortisation of sterling note issue (537) (318) expenses Amortisation of dollar notes issue (111) (266) expenses _______ _______ (4,576) (8,459) Currency translation differences (4,780) 2,036 Net borrowings at beginning of year (205,109) (198,686) _______ _______ Net borrowings at end of year (214,465) (205,109) _______ _______ 13. Related party transactions Transactions between the company and its subsidiaries, which are related parties, have been eliminated on consolidation and are not disclosed in this note. Transactions between the company and its subsidiaries are dealt with in the company's individual financial statements. The remuneration of the directors, who are the key management personnel of the group, is set out below in aggregate for each of the categories specified in IAS 24 "Related party disclosures". 2017 2016 $'000 $'000 Short term benefits 1,364 1,405 Termination benefits 258 - _______ _______ 1,622 1,405 _______ _______ During the year, REA Trading Limited, a related party, made unsecured loans to the company on commercial terms. The maximum amount was $7.4 million, all of which had been repaid by 31 December. This disclosure also complies with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.8.4. 14. Events after the reporting period On 25 April 2018 the company announced the sale of PT REA Kaltim Plantation's shareholding in PT Putra Bongan Jaya ("PBJ"), its 95 per cent subsidiary. The sale is conditional, inter alia, upon approval by the company's shareholders and necessary consents of the Indonesian regulatory authorities. The gross sale proceeds are estimated to amount to approximately $85 million, from which are to be deducted borrowings from PBJ's bankers projected at $26.0 million at completion. As a result, the net proceeds to the group are expected to amount, net of expenses, to approximately $57 million. Such net proceeds will be applied substantially in the reduction of group indebtedness. Completion is not expected to occur before 31 August 2018 and the sale agreement will lapse if the conditions have not been satisfied by 31 January 2019. The purchaser has deposited with the group, by way of an advance of the purchase price, the sum of $8 million. Should the agreement for the sale of PBJ not become unconditional, such amount will be repayable. The estimated sums disclosed above in relation to the gross and net sale proceeds will be recalculated immediately prior to completion. Based on current projections, the tax impact of the eventual sale is expected to be minimal. The PBJ plantation is a recently planted property but is not currently profitable. Accordingly, its sale will not have a material negative impact on the immediate profit outlook for the group. Otherwise there have been no material post balance sheet events that would require disclosure in, or adjustment to, the financial statements. Press enquiries to: R.E.A. Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: ACS TIDM: RE. Press enquiries to: R.E.A. Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877

