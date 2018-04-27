

AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Kuka Group (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK), a manufacturer of robotics and automation solutions, reported that its first-quarter earnings after taxes fell 63.5% to 9.7 million euros from last year's 26.6 million euros. Earnings per share decreased 64.2 percent to 0.20 euros from 0.70 euros last year.



Kuka noted that it is reporting for the first time on the basis of the new segments Automotive, Industries and Consumer Goods & Logistic Automation.



EBIT for the quarter declined 58.5 percent to 15.3 million euros, while EBIT margin fell to 2.1% from 4.7% last year.



Kuka Group generated sales revenues for the quarter totaling 744.5 million euros, down 5.9 percent from 790.8 million euros a year ago.



Kuka generated orders received totaling 900.2 million euros in the quarter, down 6.9 percent from the year-ago period.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Kuka expects sales revenues of more than 3.5 billion euros and EBIT margin of above 5.5% before purchase price allocations, before growth investments and before reorganization expenditure amounting to about 30 million euros.



Kuka also said it expects fiscal 2018 demand to increase, especially in North America and Asia. Demand in Europe should also improve slightly.



