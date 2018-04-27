

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's economic growth moderated at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter, preliminary figures from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.3 percent sequentially in the March quarter, slower than the 0.7 percent rise in the previous quarter. The growth was forecast to ease to 0.4 percent.



On the expenditure side, household consumption expenditure grew at a same pace of 0.2 percent over the quarter, while growth in total gross fixed capital formation decelerated to 0.6 percent from 1.1 percent.



Exports fell slightly by 0.1 percent and imports showed no variations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX