

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS, RBS.L) reported that its first-quarter operating pretax profit increased to 1.21 billion pounds from 713 million pounds, a year ago. Profit to ordinary shareholders increased to 792 million pounds from 259 million pounds. Earnings per ordinary share was 6.6 pence compared to 2.2 pence.



First-quarter net interest income decreased to 2.15 billion pounds from 2.23 billion pounds, prior year. Non-interest income was 1.16 billion pounds compared to 978 million pounds.



The Group said it retains the 2018 guidance and medium term outlook provided in the 2017 Annual Results document.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX