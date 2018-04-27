

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish home appliances giant Electrolux AB (0MDT.L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter income decreased 46 percent to 551 million Swedish kronor from last year's 1.01 billion kronor a year ago. Earnings per share were 1.92 kronor, down from 3.52 kronor last year.



Operating income amounted to 764 million kronor, down 47 percent from last year. Operating margin fell to 2.7% from 5.1% a year ago.



The company said it recorded continued solid earnings development across most business areas, although earnings for Major Appliances Latin America was significantly impacted by higher costs for raw materials and currency headwinds.



Net sales grew 3.3 percent to 27.91 billion kronor from 28.20 billion kronor a year ago. Organic sales growth was 1.8%, with strong organic sales growth in Major Appliances EMEA and Asia/Pacific.



