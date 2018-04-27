

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L) reported that the first quarter's performance has been better than expected, particularly for its Supply Chain revenues. Group revenue for the first quarter has increased by 23 percent and by 21 percent in constant currency. Group Services revenue increased by two percent and remained flat in constant currency. Group Supply Chain revenue increased by 33 percent and by 31 percent in constant currency.



The Group noted that its revenue performance is flattered by a one-off, not to be repeated, software licence sale in the UK of 34.1 million pounds which, whilst profitable, diluted Group margins. Excluding this one-off deal, Group revenues were up 19 percent and by 17 percent in constant currency. Supply Chain revenues were up 27 percent and by 25 percent in constant currency.



The first-quarter performance leads the Board to believe that 2018 is likely to be a year of further progress for the Group in profitability as well as earnings per share.



