

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) said that its Board's expectations remain for the Group to make modest progress in underlying revenue and operating profit at constant currencies in 2018 after investing for the future through increased R&D and capital expenditure. As guided, the Group's trading and cash performance will be more heavily weighted to the second half of the year.



The Group said it secured a higher volume of orders in the first quarter compared to recent years and this resulted in an improved order book of 933 million pounds at the end of March 2018 compared to 914 million pounds at the start of the year, despite a foreign exchange headwind.



As part of the buyback announced on 5 March 2018, the Group has, as at close of business on 24 April 2018, purchased for cancellation 2.96 million shares at a total cost of 41.1 million pounds.



The company said it will announce its interim results on 6 August 2018.



