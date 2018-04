BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate decreased slightly at the end of the first quarter, the labor force survey from Destatis showed Friday.



The jobless rate edged down to 3.4 percent in March from 3.5 percent in February. In the corresponding moth last year, the rate was 3.9 percent.



There were 1.48 million unemployed people in March, down from 1.49 million a month ago.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate declined to 3.5 percent from 3.8 percent.



