

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Friday reported that its fourth-quarter consolidated profit attributable to owners of the parent totaled 107.7 billion yen, up 12.3 percent from 95.9 billion yen in the year-ago period. Earnings per share rose 7.4 percent to 60.59 yen from 53.24 yen last year.



The increase in profit was due mainly to an increase in share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method.



The Group's consolidated operating profit for the quarter was 126.8 billion yen, down 8.2 percent from 138.1 billion yen last year, primarily due to an increase in SG&A expenses and negative forex effects, despite the positive impact from cost reduction efforts and other factors.



Consolidated sales revenue for the quarter rose 4.0 percent to 3.91 trillion yen from 3.76 trillion yen in the year-ago period, due primarily to sales increases in all business operations.



For fiscal year 2019, the Group projects 570.0 billion yen in attributable profit, 322.42 yen in earnings per share and 15.60 trillion yen in sales revenue. The outlook figures are lower than fiscal 2018 actual financial results.



