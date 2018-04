TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's mobile telecommunications services provider, NTT Docomo Inc. (DCM), Friday reported that its net income attributable to the company for the full year rose to 744.5 billion yen from last year's 652.5 billion yen.



Operating income for the year rose 3 percent to 973.3 billion yen. EBTDA rose more than 5 percent to 1.509 trillion yen.



The Group's annual operating revenues grew 4 percent 4.769 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX