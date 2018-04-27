

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Laird PLC (LRD.L, LARD.L) reported that its revenue in sterling for the first quarter of 2018 was flat on prior year at 215.9 million pounds compared to 215.3 million pounds. Revenue in US Dollars for the first quarter was $300.4 million, up 13% from $266.9 million in the same quarter in 2017. On an organic constant currency basis, first quarter revenue was up 8%, with growth across all three divisions.



The Group said the overall profitability continues to be positive through the first quarter, in line with its expectations and the revenue growth.



