sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,44 Euro		+0,10
+0,61 %
WKN: 871004 ISIN: FI0009005961 Ticker-Symbol: ENUR 
Aktie:
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,40
16,425
10:16
16,405
16,42
10:16
27.04.2018 | 08:58
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Stora Enso's Financial Reports and AGM in 2019

Stora Enso's Financial Reports and AGM in 2019

PR Newswire

HELSINKI, April 27, 2018

HELSINKI, April 27, 2018 STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 April 2018 at 9.29 EEST

Financial report dates in 2019

Stora Enso Oyj will publish four interim reports in 2019. The publication dates for financial information will be as follows:

Friday 1 February 2019

Financial Statement Release for 2018

Thursday 25 April 2019

Interim Report for January-March 2019

Friday 19 July 2019

Half-year Report for January-June 2019

Tuesday 29 October 2019

Interim Report for January-September 2019

The financial reports are published at approximately 9.30 Finnish time. Stora Enso follows a silent period of 30 days before the publication of the financial reports.

Annual Report

Stora Enso Oyj's Annual Report 2018, including the financial statements and the report of the Board of Directors, will be published on the group's website during the week commencing 11 February 2019.

Annual General Meeting

Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting will be held in Helsinki on Thursday 14 March 2019 starting at 16.00 Finnish time.

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2017 were EUR 10 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

For further information, please contact:
Hanne Karrinaho
Head of Financial Communications
tel. +358-2046-21446

Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen-Sainio
SVP, Investor Relations
tel. +358-40-763-8767

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-s-financial-reports-and-agm-in-2019,c2507493


© 2018 PR Newswire