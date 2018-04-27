Stora Enso's Financial Reports and AGM in 2019

HELSINKI, April 27, 2018 STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 April 2018 at 9.29 EEST

Financial report dates in 2019

Stora Enso Oyj will publish four interim reports in 2019. The publication dates for financial information will be as follows:

Friday 1 February 2019 Financial Statement Release for 2018 Thursday 25 April 2019 Interim Report for January-March 2019 Friday 19 July 2019 Half-year Report for January-June 2019 Tuesday 29 October 2019 Interim Report for January-September 2019

The financial reports are published at approximately 9.30 Finnish time. Stora Enso follows a silent period of 30 days before the publication of the financial reports.

Annual Report

Stora Enso Oyj's Annual Report 2018, including the financial statements and the report of the Board of Directors, will be published on the group's website during the week commencing 11 February 2019.

Annual General Meeting

Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting will be held in Helsinki on Thursday 14 March 2019 starting at 16.00 Finnish time.

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2017 were EUR 10 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

For further information, please contact:

Hanne Karrinaho

Head of Financial Communications

tel. +358-2046-21446

Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen-Sainio

SVP, Investor Relations

tel. +358-40-763-8767

