-- Appointment marks further progress in ramping-up US-based subsidiary as validation of OMEICOS' lead compound also progresses through clinical trials in atrial fibrillation --

OMEICOS Therapeutics, a Berlin-based biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class small molecule therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular and ophthalmic diseases, today announced the appointment of Alexander Gebauer, MD, Ph.D., to the Company's Management Board. Dr. Gebauer will lead the clinical development efforts of OMEICOS Therapeutics GmbH. He has also been appointed to Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of the recently founded US-based subsidiary, OMEICOS Ophthalmics. Dr. Gebauer joins the OMEICOS leadership team with over 25 years of R&D experience within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.

"Alexander's impressive track record of accomplishments, most notably his success with leading regulatory organizations resulting in numerous approvals, provides OMEICOS with additional experienced leadership to mature our diverse pipeline," said Robert Fischer, MD, CEO of OMEICOS Therapeutics. "As the development of our lead compound progresses through the clinic and our US subsidiary OMEICOS Ophthalmics accelerates its pace, adding breadth to the management team of OMEICOS is a crucial step in building the organization's global footprint."

"OMEICOS is entering a very exciting and promising phase of its corporate development. With Robert as CEO and today's addition of Alexander as Managing Director we feel the OMEICOS team is very well positioned to progress its growing pipeline steadily towards its next value inflection point," commented Dr. Bernd Kirschbaum, Chairman of the Board of OMEICOS.

In his role as Managing Director, Dr. Gebauer will oversee the clinical development of OMEICOS' lead compound OMT-28 for rhythm control in patients with atrial fibrillation. Together with the team, he will steer the planning and clinical trial design for the upcoming Phase II trial in atrial fibrillation for which OMEICOS is currently raising additional capital. As Chief Executive Officer of OMEICOS Ophthalmics Inc., Dr. Gebauer is responsible for the advancement of OMEICOS' drug discovery prospects in ophthalmology. This includes establishing further preclinical proof of concept with an external network of renowned experts in the field.

Dr. Gebauer commented, "OMEICOS has tremendous potential to make a fundamental change in the treatment of cardiovascular and ophthalmic diseases. I look forward to building on the company's successes that have been achieved to date, capitalizing on expertise in the cardiology and ophthalmology fields which I gained in my previous roles."

Prior to joining OMEICOS Therapeutics, Dr. Gebauer served in a multitude of R&D roles, including Managing Director, President of Global R&D, Chief Scientific Officer and other executive committee positions at several international pharmaceutical companies such as Sun Pharmaceuticals, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., Merz Pharmaceuticals Hoechst AG, Aventis and Sanofi. Dr. Gebauer studied medicine at Johann Gutenberg University, Mainz/Germany, where he completed his thesis in pharmacology.

About OMEICOS

OMEICOS Therapeutics is a spin-off company from the Max Delbrueck Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC) in Berlin. The company has discovered a series of metabolically robust synthetic analogues of omega-3 fatty acid-derived epoxyeicosanoids that have the potential to treat inflammatory, cardiovascular and other diseases. Epoxyeicosanoids, as a newly described class of bioactive lipid mediators, activate cell type-specific endogenous pathways that promote organ and tissue protection. OMEICOS' small molecules are orally available and show improved biological activity and pharmacokinetic properties compared to their natural counterparts. OMEICOS' technology is based on ground-breaking scientific results in the field of omega-3 fatty acid metabolism and physiology obtained by the companies' founders, Dr. Wolf-Hagen Schunck, Prof. John. R. Falck, Prof. Dominik Mueller and Dr. Robert Fischer. The companies' research activities are supported by a grant from the German Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF). www.omeicos.com

